Environmental Health Officer encourages integrated approach to safeguarding against Covid-19

Dominica News Online - Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at 7:51 PM
Senior Environmental Health Officer, Calma Louis, has reminded the general public of the need to diligently adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.

Louis said at a press conference last week that some people seem to let down their guards and fail  to follow the guidelines.

“The general public must not forget that there is an integrated approach to safeguarding against Covid-19 and be mindful to practice physical distancing at all times especially when in public places,” she stated. “This continues to be a major challenge as persons seem to let down their guards and think that it is okay to wear a mask, but not to social distance, especially in bars, restaurants and churches.”

She said management must ensure that for hand sanitizing the concentration of alcohol is 70 percent and should not be diluted with water or any other product.

“And I say so because a lot of times we go to different establishments and we get different types of hand sanitizer,” Louis stated. “So please follow the instructions, 70 percent and no dilution.”

She added, “This reduces the effects of the hand sanitizer on the mixing with other products and can create a new chemical which might cause harm to the user.”

1 Comment

  1. Ibo France
    November 22, 2020

    DNO there is nothing new that was said by the environmental health official. Why is this news? You must be having a slow news day..

