Ernie Jno Finn supports Kalinago student’s appeal for internet access

United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Castle Bruce constituency in the 2019 general election, Ernie Jno. Finn is adding her voice to that of Kalinago youth, Whitney Melinard, in appealing to telecommunication providers, Digicel and Flow and the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) to find urgent solutions to the problem of the lack of internet access in the Kalinago Territory and other parts of Dominica.

Earlier this month, Melinard, a young student of Lead Institute, voiced her concern, in a video on social media, about the challenges that the lack of internet is posing to students in those areas, particularly at this time when online learning has become so critical due to COVID-19.

“The student’s comments were not taken in good faith by the Minister of Education,” Jno. Finn stated in reference to Education Minister Octavia Alfred’s response, at a news conference, to Milenard’s statement.

Alfred disagreed with Melinard’s mention of implicit systemic racism against the Kalinago Territory in her video and suggested that much of what the student had said was not true.

“I don’t think we should sit there and behave as if it’s the first time we hear kinds of things like that, this is not the first time and when we check the background, this is not true,” the Education Minister stated.

“‘The student doesn’t even live in the Kalinago Territory for one, so I wouldn’t even go there,’” Jno. Finn also recalls Alfred as saying, and pointed to what she termed the “swift condemnation on social media” that those words drew.

“This attitude displayed by the minister was very disappointing, though not unexpected,” JnoFinn remarked.

She described Melinard as a dedicated and focused student whose main desire was to get her message across to the telecommunications companies on the island that the students in the communities in question are at a disadvantage due to the lack of internet access.

“In my opinion, the minister should have used her good office to be an interlocutor with the telecommunication companies. Instead, she appeared to have treated the student’s message as ‘noise’ and as a result indirectly stated: ‘I don’t let noise detract me”’, Jno Finn said. “Madam Minister, please be reminded of what Philippians 2:3 tells us, ‘Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit but in humility count others more significant than yourself ‘”.

She implored Alfred to take cognisance of the fact that several sections of the Castle Bruce constituency do not have access to the internet and recognize that these residents make sacrifices to pay for data just to see their children succeed.

Jno Finn called for Dominicans, including every politician, to continue in their resolve to have an open, tolerant and respectful country where all views contend.

“That Kalinago youth was doing what all youth have been encouraged to do …speak up and when such responses are given, they face intimidation by the very same people who accuse them of not coming forward,” she noted. “We need to see all elected political leaders stand up against any curtailment of freedom of speech and human rights in general.”

She urged members of cabinet to condemn the Education Minister’s “behaviour” and suggested that to do otherwise would be “a real disappointment for the thousands of young people in this country who believe that Dominica is a democracy where we all have the right to freedom of expression.”

“I salute that young Kalinago brave student,” Jno Finn declared.

Executive Director of The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), Craig Nesty, has said he is in total agreement with Melinard.

“This is completely unfair,” he said while commenting on Q95 Fm’ Hot Seat programme.

Nesty asserted that a number of people in Dominica are disadvantaged and don’t have access to fixed internet, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic situation where most people are forced to stay at home. He explained that the NTRC has been working “very hard” with the providers to find cost-effective solutions to the problem and has tried to put out tenders using the Universal Service Fund to address those gaps.

According to Nesty, the proposed prices in those tenders were so high that they thought it best to ask the providers in the areas where there is no fixed internet to provide mobile data at a flat rate.

“We even proposed that we will meet the cost of all the mobile modems, LTE modems and we will also subsidize some of the costs for subscribers in those areas…” he revealed but ultimately, the NTRC Director believes that what is needed is fixed internet service on the east coast like what exists on the west coast.