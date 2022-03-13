Essi Matilda Forster, a woman of Dominican descent who became Ghana’s first female attorney

Dominica News Online (DNO) is pleased to publish this interesting historical piece on Essi Matilda Forster of Dominican descent who was the first woman in Ghana to become an attorney.

She was the daughter of attorney and Pan Africanist George James Christian of Dominica who went to Ghana in 1902 after studying in the UK.

The article, a minibiography of this trail blazing woman of Dominican heritage, was produced by the Institute for African Women in Law.