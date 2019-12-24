Expansion of NEP, Yes We Care among plans of new DLP administration

The National Employment Program (NEP), to include mentorships and apprenticeships, and the Yes We Care Program are some of the programs to be expanded in the new term of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

“The continuation of our signature social programmes such as Yes We Care, Rapid Response and the expansion of the National Employment Program [NEP] to include mentorships and apprenticeships, enlarging opportunities for public engagement and citizens’ dialogue with political leaders in person and via social media,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said recently. “The creation of a new cultural, social and economic sphere for our young people with new opportunities for training, growth, prosperity and upward mobility.”

He said this also includes the protection of the poor and vulnerable.

The prime minister also mentioned the creation of new opportunities and protection for Dominicans living with disabilities.

According to him, the fisheries and agricultural sector will be restructured and modernized to create new products and new wealth for farmers and fisherfolk.

“The rebranding of Dominica and the development of a new thrust in tourism and enhancing the existing product with new five-star hotels,” Skerrit added.

He said plans are in place for the construction and coming on stream of a new international airport, cruise terminal and cargo port and urban and rural modernization and development.

The new DLP administration’s “vision in the new term” also includes the revitalization of Roseau, which the prime minister describes as an important initiative for the commercial development of the capital city.

He said the public will see the continuation of a national housing revolution, the expansion and revamping of our education system, effective human resource planning and development and a new national thrust towards excellence.

Skerrit has also promised to expand the country’s healthcare system to place greater emphasis on, “disease prevention, community-based and primary health with a network of polyclinics and new health investment.”

He added that the empowerment of the Kalinago people, gender equity and new openings for women as well as expanding opportunities for citizens, also forms part of his party’s vision.