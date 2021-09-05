Extended hours for gas stations, public cautioned against gathering at beaches and rivers

With immediate effect, gas stations on the island are now allowed to operate between the hours of 6:00 a.m and 9:00 p.m daily.
Minister with responsibility for National Security and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore made this announcement today.
“Gas stations are allowed to remain open from 6:00 a.m to 9:00 today, September 4, 2021. p.m, Monday to Friday, and from Saturday to Sunday from 6:00p.m to 9:0 p.m,” Blackmoore stated.
He repeated an earlier announcement which had been made earlier that supermarkets and pharmacies are also allowed to remain open on Sundays during the hours of 6:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m.
The Minister’s statement follows a decision by some fuel service stations in Dominica to cease operation from September 3, until further notice.
The action by the fuel retailers stems from a breakdown in negotiations between the Association of Fuel Retailers in Dominica and the government over the regulations affecting the profit margins of the gas station operators which the association insists would cause a “collapse of this critical industry” if it was not dealt with as a matter of urgency..
The closure of certain gas stations on Friday resulted in major traffic jams in and around the city of Roseau as motorists cued up at the service stations which were open, to stock up on fuel, a situation which was repeated today.
Meanwhile, the police have made it clear that they will not tolerate mass gatherings at the rivers and beaches on the island.
Acting Deputy Chief of Police, David Valerie says that although there are no restrictions on people recreating at these locations, he advised that section 8 of the SR&O 26 makes it an offense for more than ten people to be gathering in an area.
“We have heard of the crowding of the beaches last weekend and we really would not like to see the repeat of these actions,” he stated, adding, “Let us be responsible. If you are visiting the beaches and rivers, avoid large gatherings. The police will be in the areas of the beaches and the rivers and will be taking the necessary action to prevent large gatherings.”
The Deputy Chief further appealed to the public to wear a mask when in public as this is mandated by law as the police will continue to charge those who fail to abide by this law.
8 Comments
What has happened to Dominica a country I love. So beautiful and now is falling to garbage, no environmental concerns? Fighting all the time and corruption everywhere. I miss the beautiful and kind people of Dominica.
This sounds like desperation to me. Shut down the island and then what? Start looting businesses? Is this how you propose change? This suggested approach is so ridiculous it’s not funny.
Common man, you can do better than that. Get serious and come up with a better solution to what you claim is a total breakdown of society if you really want change.
Why every time the PM says something good that is for the benefit of all and sundry, you and IBO France always have something negative to throw back at the PM. Why don’t you let the PM do his job for heavens sake? He is the head of the country. You say Isaac is vindictive to Lugay and yet you are being vindictive to the PM. Does that make any sense? So sad that you guys lost the last General Election. And there are more to lose come 2025. Bums and Knuckle heads.
They did, but the Government has left them with no choice. Rubis isnt trying to shut down anything except their own operations for a temporary moment. The rest of the island can continue to operate as it pleases if it wants. Rubis doesnt have control of what the rest of the island does.
The rest of the business sector, the law fraternity, the media, the teachers and the rest of civil society, what are you waiting for? Action to shut down the country should have been done yesteryear.
Can’t you see life in Dominica is getting progressively worse by the day? What is there to lose? Skerrit and his Cabinet of wicked cheerleaders need to exit office for relief to be had by the vast majority of Dominicans.
Nothing good comes easily. Brothers and sisters bond together and let’s get rid of the snakes, scorpions, scavengers and parasites that illegally occupy the highest public offices NOW!
Ibo, many times I have been calling on people to rise. I have come to the conclusion that it isn’t going to happen. Too many people in DA are hiding in the bushes and even so they loathe corrupt Skerrit and his incompetent government they are afraid of the potential outcome if things go wrong. The longer they wait the stronger that fear will grow. An uprising can only be successful is people have absolutely nothing to loose. That’s not the case in DA. The way they look at it, a ten dollar bill ever so often and empty promises all the time is better than uncertainty. I have giving up on my people. Whenever I stayed in my country and spoke to my friends, the time was and is never right…
Sports Guy, nothing is gained without risks. No pain, no gain. From time immemorial, man has realized the power of fear. Mr. Skerrit has used this tool at his disposal well.
The people have to somehow muster the courage and rise above their insecurities, inhibitions and fears and tossed this stumbling block overboard the sinking ship for the ship to sail smoothly again.
Dominicans need to follow the lead of those petroleum retailers. Close down the country.. Show those in political power who is the real BOSS, the people of course.
Most of the local inhabitants of Dominica are under severe and sustained economic and mental stress. Life is becoming unbearable for unemployed parents, roadside vendors, farmers, fishers, small business owners and all ordinary folks. It’s heartless, unconscionable and even barbaric to deny the aforementioned financial assistance and a stimulus package.
Many have to borrow money or depend on relatives and friends in the diaspora to send remittances to them to procure gasoline and diesel for their vehicles. The leader of the DLP and his Cabinet of infidels, their hearts are overly dark. The ordinary man and woman suffer while they (Skerrit et al) keep expanding their earthly possessions by ten folds.