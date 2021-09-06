Extended opening hours for businesses, new protocols for church services, weddings and funerals

At a meeting of Cabinet held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, Cabinet approved amendments to the Environmental Health Services (COVID-19) Regulations S.R. & O 26 of 2021 to take effect from Monday, September 6, 2021.
Businesses, currently allowed to operate, will open from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm, Monday to Saturday and from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sundays. Gas Stations will open daily from 6:00am to 9:00pm.
The reopening of gyms, bars, gaming establishments, and in-dining at restaurants is currently under review and protocols are being finalized. These protocols will be communicated to the public this week.
Senior Government officials have met with church leaders and discussions about the resumption of regular, in-person services are ongoing. Cabinet has, however, approved an increase in the number of people allowed to attend church services, weddings and funerals to twenty-five (25) with strict adherence to physical distancing guidelines and other safety protocols.
Protocols for these activities will be circulated.
The Government of Dominica reminds the public to practice all protective measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission, including the wearing of masks, washing of hands, safe respiratory practices, physical distancing and sanitization of frequently used surfaces.
Citizens are further encouraged to get tested to ascertain their COVID-19 status.
6 Comments
Gyms, bars, restaurant dining under discussion? My my my, can we see this is no way to go? The US made the same mistake, by opening up way too quickly. But it’s a mistake they can afford to address with Regeneron infusion centers and $30,000 bonuses to attract ICU nurses. Can we afford that?
Instead of each separate interest group putting pressure on the authorities, can we not get together in some sort of civic body to discuss and address these issues? Delta will not behave differently in Dominica than anywhere else, so there is experience to learn from. But not if we can’t look beyond the ends of our noses. Perhaps a phased (read, slow and careful) reopening, relying on expert advice and allowing for some financial support to the entities which simply cannot be opened safely for now? Don’t be fooled by the trend of our numbers. What stopped the rise are these very restrictions.
This is why Dca will remain a failed state handcuffed by a Dictator who is hell bent of staying in power while dividing the people and enforcing his rule with an iron fist. This fuel sellers association are no different than the bus drivers who were only interested in their pockets and to hell with the rest. Now the fuel retailers are doing the same.
Once they get their money it will be to hell with the rest and hail to the dictator. The college teachers did the same. Next we will see the truckers do the same and then the fishermen will try the same. We Dcans are too damn selfish. Why can’t all the various groups join hands and start a protests together on behalf of the entire country? That piecemeal sheet is what politicians like. They hate and fear a united force because it will definitely bring change. Just imagine if UWP, Disgruntled labourites, APPites, Pappyites, Bus drivers and Truckers hit the streets the same day and demand change what can happen?
One pastor recent!y spoke out against only ten (10) members of a church were allowed to attend live service. The clueless regime realizing the folly of their decision hurriedly changed this.
This is my point. This clueless authoritarian regime frowns on inclusivity and consultation. They believe that they are omniscient. Only one person knows it all, a fool.
They (ruling autocracy) dismisses the parliamentary opposition, business community, clergy, and the intelligentsia in the country and the diaspora. They heavily rely on the comp!ete distortion of truth to mislead and manipulate the gullible among us.
This is primarily the reason they have to change their own COVID-19 rules every next day. This happens so often that the population has become discombobulated.
When the leadership of a place !acks vision and common sense anarchy reigns. Dominica is nearing the abyss with a narcissist as leader along with his coal dust Apostles.
There are people who are NEVER going to follow protocol,and there is nobody to enforce it.If one were to go around Roseau you would see several people with their mask under their chin,in full view of the police.The police appear to be BLIND.The police should be patrolling the city looking for people not wearing their mask properly.The police are NOT doing that.PROTOCOL is not being enforced especially by the police.
What is really going on? First discussions about in-person services are ongoing, then Cabinet approves an increase to 25? It good for those churches!!!! That rotten Cabinet is now calling the shots……
I guess we can look forward to the same rotten Cabinet to attend the funerals of Patrick John and Edward Registe
