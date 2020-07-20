Family publishes book of Dominican-born author after her death

The family of deceased Dominica-born author Jane (Cookie) Jimenez who resided in the United States, has published her book posthumously.

Jiminez, who passed away on May 20th 2018, began writing the book before she fell ill.

Jane (Cookie) Jimenez, also nicknamed Janie or Cook Cooks, was the youngest daughter of Thomas and Jeanette Le Blanc of Vieille Case. Jane attended school in the US and received a degree in Business Administration. She married Ray Jimenez and they became the proud parents of twin boys Josh and Randy.

According to Jane’s family, the couple cherished and adored the children dearly.

In a release, they say Jane was well known for her hospitality, her infectious smile and her tasteful cooking.

“She practically lived in the kitchen and was never able to cook for ‘one’. Family and faith in the Lord were important aspects of her life,” the release states. “On any given day, you could hear her singing one of her favorite songs, “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley: Don’t worry ‘bout a thing ‘cause every little thing gonna be alright. According to her sons, she made jokes that made her laugh!”

After Jane passed away before finishing her book, her family decided to publish the book.

They say Jimenez loved children and that the characters in her book are loosely based on her children and other family members.

“Raising twins is not easy by any stretch of the imagination—and raising Kiko and Pez, two super-competitive boys, is even harder when you’re a single mom,” the release reveals about the main characters in the book.”Their mom made sure they were raised to be best friends so they would always have each other (and a built-in friend). As close as they are, they grew to be very competitive and challenged each other at every turn.”

The Adventures of Kiko and Pez relays a series of challenges which spill into every activity they encounter. Oscar, their best friend, adds to their daily adventures and provides them with constant material to egg them on.

According to Jimenez’ family, half of the proceeds from the sale of this book will be made in Jane’s memory to the American Cancer Society, and the other half will be shared equally between her twin boys, Josh and Randy, for their education and well-being.

“The family wanted to complete her work and hope you enjoy it as much as Jane did writing it,” the release states.

Books can be purchased on www.mascotbooks.com, Amazon and Barnes and Noble as well as other US local retail outlets.