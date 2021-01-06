Family seeks support for his full recovery as Tyrone Theophile wakes up from coma

Almost two weeks after a motorcycle accident on Christmas put him near death, national cricketer, Tyrone Theophile, uttered his very first words on Tuesday afternoon in a Martinique hospital.
On Sunday, December 27, 2020, Theophile was airlifted to Martinique where he was put into an induced coma before undergoing surgery for a fractured skull.
Theophile’s mother, Gina Toussaint, informed Dominica News Online (DNO) of the injured cricketers first utterances moments after it happened.
In an interview with DNO earlier that same day, the cricketer’s mother recollected the moments when her son, who had come out of the coma, responded to her voice.
“We were on the phone on January 2. I spoke to him and told him Tyrone if you can hear mummy voice all I want you to do is to open your eyes, squeeze your girlfriend’s hands, and move your toes,” all of which she says, he did.
Now, having been named “Miracle Tyrone” by his mother, the 31-year-old who is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is said to be making serious progress as he no longer requires a ventilator to breathe.
His mother revealed that with strict observance of the health protocols, a funding raising activity will be held in Point Michel outside of Mashan’s bar from noon on Saturday, January 9th, 2021, to go towards the recovery expenses of the top-order batsman and once captain of the Windward Islands Volcanoes team.
Toussaint appealed to the public that “even if its just a chicken, a lunch, a bottle of juice, whatever you can give, it would be greatly appreciated because this is for a worthy cause.”
She thanked the general public for the outpouring of love and support that she and her family have been receiving and encouraged persons to continue to pray for Tyrone’s full recovery and to also keep the families of the two police officers who passed away on the day of Tyrone’s accident in their prayers.
Anyone wishing to contribute is asked to contact 1 (767) 225 1344 or 265 7878.
9 Comments
I will surely make my contribution.. God is great!!
With tears in my eyes, I want to thank the almighty for his intervention and continue to give him praise and thanks for the safe recovery of this young man!!! God Bless you Tyrone
I do not know him personally but since this accident occurred I had and will continue to have faith that he will pull through.n He is going to be a living, productive example of what God can do. He is going to bounce back, return to Cricket stronger than ever, and is going to do wonders with the youths, sports, and God!
Keep praying for him, he has a lot in his favor
Watch God Work!!!!
You are forever in my thoughts and prayers my friend.God is gonna pull you through this . He got you covered. Speedy recovery hun.
Best wishes for continued recovery for Tyrone. May GOD’s healing Spirit continue to cover him and may he grow stronger every day.
Hold tight Tyrone….we are praying for your recovery and glorious return to our blessed shores.
I am so happy and grateful that he is progressing to make a full recovery. Wishing him continued guidance, success and hope he never give up on dreams. He is a real star and good idol to young cricketers. My little boy idolize the way he plays his cricket. Speedy recovery bro.
God be with you my brother, trust in him and he will pull you through. Speedy recovery.
Wow thank God he made it..May God speak to hearts to bring in the funds. This must be hard for a mother but life must go on keep the faith