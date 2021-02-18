Family wants answers after man dies in police custody

A family is seeking answers following the sudden death of 36-year-old Kerwin Prosper of Kings Hill who died while in police custody over the carnival holidays.
The police have reported that an investigation is ongoing into the death of Prosper who was arrested on suspicion for a series of burglaries.
According to information received from a police source, while Prosper was in police custody, he complained of feeling unwell and later collapsed. He was subsequently transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where he was attended to but later passed away.
Though his cause of death is yet to be determined, theories abound, mainly by those who knew him well.
Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), one family member who asked that her name be withheld, stated, “we just find the whole situation fishy.”
She said that on February 15, a number of police officers had visited Prosper’s home to look for him and the goods which were reported to have been stolen during the burglaries.
“About 20 police were there…and he had given them the wrong name and other misleading information so after everything was settled, they left with him and he was alright when we last saw him,” the family member recounted.
She continued, “They went with him the Monday night and Tuesday morning before daybreak, we hearing Kerwin die which we find very, very fishy. I certainly believe it is something they did to him…or something that caused his death because he was not a sick person.”
Despite Prosper’s several encounters with the law, his family described him as a loving person.
“Despite his ways, we grew up together and his death really hurts. He wasn’t a hostile or aggressive person; yes, he liked to touch but he was never arrested for any violent crime, just for theft. The police arresting murders and rapists and they are not dying in their hands, so I don’t understand why it had to be Kerwin,” the relative lamented.
DNO has made several unsuccessful attempts to get an official statement from the police.
This guy was what he was we don’t understand we fight not against flesh and blood but against powers of darkness in high places .God forgives mabey he has ask for forgiveness and is in heaven now, what about you on earth .stop hating on what he did and pray for the young ones that are in the same problems and more ,we as Dominicans we are quick to convict, but God would say go and sin no more. Repentance is now ,the enemy is working hard to destroy our youth from small look around and see.Please pray for them for protection.let God take over them..
There won’t be any answers. We had it all before. Remember. This Skerrit regime and its militia a way above the law. Dominicans like it so!
Theft is a violent crime as it deprives the victims of their property and creates emotional stress and fear.
I’m not saying this news is not saddening, but you see the price those sticky hands lead him to pay. I hope justice will be served.
” You dont understand why kerwin “????? Allu ppl have guts eehhhh. Ask kerwin why voleh. 99 days for the thief one day for the watchman…. watchman day come …
Hmmm… Is this a case of extra judicial murder (killing)? I do not know that is why I am asking…
Did he steal ice cream from the ice cream parlor in Roseau?
“You dont understand why it had to be kerwin “?? Some ppl wicked wi !!! It was kerwin because is he that use to go a voleh ppl thing …. allu didnt see one day somebody wud catch him ?? 99 days for the thief and now the watchman day come
My dad passed, he was not a sick person. Well so we thought until he was examined. Many Dominicans these days are ticking time bombs. His weight alone is a dead giveaway. Wait for the autopsy and if you dont trust the hospital get a private autopsy.
Notwithstanding what he did ….hello he is a human being and his family needs to know what happened to him. In addition, like the sons of Rosie Douglas, do not put confidence in any postmortem results done for them by them and with them.
Well…. right in Dominica….lives matter eh……..Justice for Kerwin .
I want the shout from all those who had the black lives matter chant to join in Justice for Kerwin
Just like that? RIP Slobby
My condolences to the family and friends. May he RIP.
They always were loving AFTER their death but when they were alive we referred to them as demons…smmfh. Mister was a SENIOR CRIMINAL so don’t come here pretending like you all loved him or he was a loving person because he died in police custody
Anyway having put you all straight I hope this is not a Joshua Etienne 2.0! The Police Chief and Minister For National Security, not the PRO should address the nation asap. I am not saying anything is fishy because sick people do die in custody. However, silence from the authorities will only breed more rumors and conspiracy theories that will further damage an already untrustworthy, Tonton Macout, DLP Militia pretending to be a police force.
One less thief to worry about breaking into your home.
To be arrested one day and died in police custody the next day raises grave suspicions. The relatives and the public should demand an independent inquiry.
Police brutality is becoming a serious problem in many Caribbean countries. This has to be nipped in the bud. We MUST NOT allow to fester like a sore.
Awaiting the findings of an autopsy conducted by an independent pathologist ASAP. This should be very concerning to all of us. Anyone of us could be mistakenly arrested and then end up in the morgue.
Well smh doh expect to get report from postmortem.. everything is cover up..my condolences. God knows anyway
It’s not the first time that citizens who the police swear to protect and serve die at the hands of the police. Up till now the case in Portsmouth of the man who died in the police station hasn’t been fully resolved. The police like to think if the rest of us as criminals and they are the good guys, but this is a fairy tale. The police use the legal system to delay the process and as the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. May these perpetrators burn in the hottest pits if he’ll. Police are not above the law.