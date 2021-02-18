Family wants answers after man dies in police custody

A family is seeking answers following the sudden death of 36-year-old Kerwin Prosper of Kings Hill who died while in police custody over the carnival holidays.

The police have reported that an investigation is ongoing into the death of Prosper who was arrested on suspicion for a series of burglaries.

According to information received from a police source, while Prosper was in police custody, he complained of feeling unwell and later collapsed. He was subsequently transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where he was attended to but later passed away.

Though his cause of death is yet to be determined, theories abound, mainly by those who knew him well.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), one family member who asked that her name be withheld, stated, “we just find the whole situation fishy.”

She said that on February 15, a number of police officers had visited Prosper’s home to look for him and the goods which were reported to have been stolen during the burglaries.

“About 20 police were there…and he had given them the wrong name and other misleading information so after everything was settled, they left with him and he was alright when we last saw him,” the family member recounted.

She continued, “They went with him the Monday night and Tuesday morning before daybreak, we hearing Kerwin die which we find very, very fishy. I certainly believe it is something they did to him…or something that caused his death because he was not a sick person.”

Despite Prosper’s several encounters with the law, his family described him as a loving person.

“Despite his ways, we grew up together and his death really hurts. He wasn’t a hostile or aggressive person; yes, he liked to touch but he was never arrested for any violent crime, just for theft. The police arresting murders and rapists and they are not dying in their hands, so I don’t understand why it had to be Kerwin,” the relative lamented.

DNO has made several unsuccessful attempts to get an official statement from the police.