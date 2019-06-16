Father’s Day: Who celebrates today, and why

Father’s Day is being celebrated in many countries the world over today Sunday, recognizing the contribution that fathers and father figures make to the lives of families and children.
But where does it come from and when is it celebrated in different parts of the world?
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.