Fathers reminded of their responsibilities

Chairman of Family Empowerment Movement (FEM) Inc. Thomas Holmes has reminded fathers of their respponsibilty to maintain the physical, social, academic and spiritual growth of their children.

He spoke at FEM Inc.’s first ever Father’s Day Recognition Ceremony held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, on the 14th of June, 2019.

“Fathers, you need to know that it is your responsibility to provide for the basic needs for your child/children, to provide for your children’s spiritual, academic, social and personal development, to supervise your children going out and coming into your house, to get to know your children’s friends…to address your children’s types of dressing, to protect your child from bullying and prevent them from bullying others – that is only the start of the criminal activities,” he advised.

He continued, “Fathers you need to be accountable for the growth and development of your child, in demonstrating parental supervision…spending quality time with your children, preparing your children for education…helping them study, showing them you are interested in their educational success. Fathers, you have to be accountable in providing proper and adequate food, shelter and clothing…in demonstrating that you are a positive role model in your words and actions.”

Holmes added that FEM Inc. will be visiting families and providing training, providing physical support and facilitating counselling intervention to families with appropriate parenting skills.

Meantime Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer of FEM Inc., Dahlila Lee spoke about the organization.

“FEM Inc. is a newly formed organization and it grew out of the introduction of counselling course that the UWI open campus Dominica offers. There was this dynamic interaction…it just sparked this interest in the members of that group, wanting to do something to bring about positive change for Dominican families,” she said.

“The FEM Inc. has a mission to create a vibrant environment to advocate and provide support to ensure healthy families where love, caring and respect will dwell for positive nation building. Our vision is to engage families in continued growth and development through dynamic support,” Lee stated.

She said this recognition ceremony hopes to transform Dominican families as FEM moves forward.

At the ceremony, Sylvester Joseph, Derick ‘Rah’ Peters and David Darroux were recognized and awarded for being exemplary fathers in Dominica.