FEATURED PHOTO: Can you identify it?

As you begin the weekend, lets’ see how well your brain still works after a week on the job. Can you identify the street in Roseau shown in this photograph which was taken more than 150 years ago? How many of the questions below can you correctly answer?

The name of this street has been changed. State both the original and current names

What year was the name changed?

How many buildings can you identify? Name some new buildings which are currently located on that street

When was this picture taken? Was it the 1600s, 1700s, or 1800’s?

Can you name any lakous (yards) which were situated in the immediate area?

Can you name the building on that street which housed a secondary school? What school was it and in what year?

One of the buildings on that street was used as a platform for political meetings. Can you identify that building?

Give it a shot and let’s see what you come up with. We will compare answers next week.