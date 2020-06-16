FEATURED PHOTO: ‘Soso’ ties the knot

On Thursday, June 11, a bright ray of golden sunshine broke through the dark cloud of COVID-19 as Glenroy Cuffy popularly know as “Soso” tied the knot – his new bride, the lovely Alina Mills.
Cuffy, as you will remember, was the United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Roseau Central constituency in the 2019 general election.
The beaming couple graciously granted permission to DNO to use this photo. The photographer is Cecil Clarke.
DNO congratulates the couple!
5 Comments
Congratulations. May the Lord bless you both. Lovely Couple
congratulations,
But how is that news?…explain the relevance of it to the general public for me please…
You to jalouzee
May you two be granted many more wedded years. Congratulations and keep working together, What God has joined together let no man put a sunder . Blessings
Congratulations! Wish you guys all the best