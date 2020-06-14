Feeding minds during COVID-19: Massacre/Canefield Primary School

The Massacre/Canefield Primary School has a school population of 308 students before the COVID 19 pandemic. This school population remains the same as of today.

As we are aware most schools in Dominica are exposed to a new platform of learning. For many primary schools, it is the first time that students have to be taught through the Google classroom. The Massacre/ Canefield is no exception in terms of having to use this medium in order to teach while students are at home. As a school, our main goal is to ensure that all students are able to learn through the Google classroom and other media.

There were and are challenges that we had to face. Some of these included the training of teachers to understand how to deliver the information to the students. This is important since the information must be both parent and student-friendly.

The other problem is that many students do not have smart devices so these students have some limitation in that the teaching material offered to them do not include videos and visual learning activities although we ensure that the same objectives are met.

One of the most serious problems encountered is the submission of the assignments both on Google Classroom and those who receive the ‘Care Packs’. Many students have devices but are not responding to the assignments while for somewhere ‘Care packs’ are provided do not come to pick them up.

At our school, we encourage parents and students to come to the school on specific days to collect and pick assignments, provide training to students and parents who require help and for any other assistance required.

All teachers have their WhatsApp Chart by which they provide assignments to students who are unable to use the Google Classroom on tablets or laptops. The Chat is also used for on-going communication with parents.

Most teachers are now using the Google Meet where they are able to do actual teaching with the students and providing the students with the opportunity to see and chat with each other.

Presently we are assisting the students of Grade Six the opportunity for face to face teaching. The Protocol regarding Covid-19 is adhered hence students come to the school at different times of the day. The students are also able to borrow books at the school’s library on a weekly basis.

The Education officer west, learning support advisors, coordinator of ‘Hands on the Seas’, school’s security officer, teachers, Lead Teacher in the Google Classroom, school on line supervisor as well as parents are highly commended for the support given during this innovative education process of teaching and learning.