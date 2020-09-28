Felix Henderson publishes autobiography

Dominican radio personality, producer, and cultural icon Felix Henderson has published his 253 page autobiography, Because You Are With Me.
Published by Pont Cassé Press in Canada and printed by Lericon Printers in Dominica, the book chronicles Mr. Henderson’s extraordinary life as an employee of state owned DBS Radio, during which he pioneered broadcasting in the Creole language, commenced reading competitions and conducted a number of investigations about the plight of prisoners, street people, garbage collectors and patients at the Princess Margaret Hospital. More than this, Mr. Henderson gives excruciating details about the many personal hardships he had to overcome while growing up in Grand Bay. His candid recounting of these challenges makes his success in radio even more astonishing.
In an Introduction to the Book, Dr. Irving André writes that “Because You Are With Me is a heart wrenching and riveting account of an extraordinary man who has made an indelible mark on Dominica and on the world.” He describes Mr. Henderson as “a gem beyond compare.”
The book will be soon available at Jays Bookstore, DBS Radio, Q95 Radio, and for those seeking a signed copy, from Mr. Henderson himself. It will also be available for purchase at an official book launching ceremony within the next two weeks.
11 Comments
I wish to purchase the book written by Felix ‘Because you are with me’, please can you tell me how I can obtain a copy. (Diaspora).
ADMIN: Books can be ordered from abroad by calling this number: 767 616 5469.
Locally, it can be ordered from Jays Book Store, J.Astaphan & Co Ltd and Quikare Pharmacy, in Roseau.
Great job, hanks for your cultural contribution 👍🏾
LOL..
I was to harsh on and hard on him and Q95 en. But that is what we need in DA. Straight talk that will wake people up. If we do not keep it real, the mess will continue.
It is up to you DNO!
ADMIN: Yes, we need straight talk. The comment you are referring to was not just harsh some of the statements you made were verifiably untrue which is why the comment was not published.
That is what democracy is all about, and you made the choice, not the people.
Thank you for posting my response to you, which had to be framed in a politically correct manner. But this is what democracy is all about. Whether you posted or not, you cannot wash away some people’s experiences, just because you believe they were untruths.
Thank you again
ADMIN: Believe it or not we have zero desire to censor comments and we will continue to support yours/everyone’s right to expression.
However, we can ultimately be held liable under the law for any libelous comments posted here. Apart from the law, we also have an ethical responsibility to publish accurate information and not disseminate false or inaccurate information (in particular that which may smear an individual or institution).
If you believe your comment is essentially true and needs to be said, then we encourage you to resubmit your comment being mindful of the above.
With reference to libelous statements, it is often not what is said as much as how it is put across and how you can substantiate it.
I totally agree. Despite the fact that I sometimes push the envelope, the time will come when I will make a more meaningful contribution I must tell you that you give me hope, and I am really, really proud of this medium in Dominica; because the general consensus in Dominica is to use a nuclear switch.
Again, I am really proud of DNO for doing as much as you can to maintain freedom of speech in Dominica. I do also understand the liability aspect, as the political debacle that currently occupy the country has created a very litigious environment.
Thank you for taking time to response.
ADMIN: Thank you.
Congratulations Cuz I can’t wait to read your book. We are proud of you. Dezzo
Congratulations Felix….you have made an impact on our Dominican society. Wishing you a full recovery.
How can we in the Diaspora order the book?
ADMIN: We have contacted the author for more information. We will update as soon as we know more.
On behalf of cultural activists in Saint Lucia, and Felix’ longtime creole development colleagues here, I say Congratulations to Felix Henderson on this important publication. Even before reading it I can guarantee its fundamental importance as a document of our people’s cultural development story in our islands. Felix, mwen ka swete-w lafos ek kouway pou kontinouwe twavay la pou an chay lanne anko. Bwavo fwe-a.
Blessings.
Kennedy “Boots”Samuel
Folk Research Centre, Saint Lucia.
Congratulations to Mr. Felix Henderson. I look forward to obtaining my own copy. I wish you, Sir, a full recovery and more years with us.