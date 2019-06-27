Female candidate for Kalinago Chief promises to improve economic, cultural and political life of her people

Candidate for the upcoming elections for Kalinago Chief, Anette Sanford, has said that her decision in stepping forward to serve the Kalinago territory, is to improve the economic, cultural and political life of her people.

She made this statement during a recent interview on Q95FM Radio.

“The past elections have been dominated by men and in a progressive society right now, where women [have] clearly demonstrated their capacity to lead and there are examples in my community, we have women principals, entrepreneurs; we have women involved in business and they are doing a fantastic job, I must say. I see absolutely no reason why a woman with the educational background, the experience and of course, the backbone to lead, cannot step forward and do so,”

Sanford is of the view that the Kalinago tertiary needs more than just survival right now.

“I think we need to excel economically. We need to excel culturally and politically so I decided to step forward to serve,” she stated.

She outlined some of her plans for her community which fall under three main objectives.

“Some of the plans I have come up with – there are lots of them – but they fall under three main objectives: to empower people through education, to preserve our culture and to improve the quality of life for the Kalinago people,” Sanford said.

She added that some of those plans are supported by a wealth of experience of working with the people, listening to their concerns, their frustration and their desire for a better life.

“Unfortunately, the cries we hear today are some of the very same cries that our ancestors long ago faced…the very same issues in just different times. We, as a Kalinago people, are still exploited economically. We are oppressed culturally and politically and I must say, this has to stop,” Sanford declared.

The well-educated, female candidate for Kalinago Chief brings professional training and experience into the race.

“I’m a registered nurse by profession; I have ten years of working experience. I have also moved on to specialize in health care administration. I have done a supervisory management course at the University of the West Indies (UWI) and I’m presently in my last semester of doing an online degree in nursing with a focus in leadership.”

She said she has been working with Sinekou Primary School (which she attended) by taking up the responsibility of sponsoring the student who is excels in science.

She said that she is thankful for the support she has received and encourages the Kalinago Territory to “join their hearts, hands and minds together with one vision and mission” to develop their community.

According to historian Dr. Lennox Honychurch, Sanford is the first woman to run for the position of Kalinago Chief in Dominica in the modern era but he says there are records of women being indigenous chiefs across the Caribbean before European colonization.

The elections for Kalinago Chief are scheduled to be held on the 22nd of July 2019.