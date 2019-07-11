Female candidate for Kalinago Chief promises to set up financial facility in Territory

Nurse Annette Thomas-Sanford, a candidate in the upcoming elections for Kalinago Chief, believes there’s a need for a financial facility in the Kalinago Territory which will preclude the need for the use of individual land titles at other financial institutions.

She was speaking during a live interview recently, on Ferdina Frampton’s ‘In the Spotlight’ programme aired on Q-95.

“This has held us back a lot,” she said. “It had to take a lot of consultation with different people of course.”

However, Thomas Sanford said she believes that residents in the Kalinago Territory can work with other things, instead of having a [land] title.

“Yes you may have a title, but you maybe have your own financial facility within the Kalinago Territory that you can take a loan from and if you can’t pay it back then the council can take your land instead of everybody having a land title and can take a loan in Roseau,” she stated.

Thomas Sanford added, “If that happens the land stays with the Kalinago people instead.”

According to her, having a financial facility in the bank is very important as Kalinago people have to go all the way to Marigot and Castle Bruce or Roseau to save money.

“Having somewhere where people can save their money and withdraw their money is important,” she remarked. “If I win this election I will look into it of course, and I will make this one of the priorities to have an institution/facility where we can accommodate savings and withdrawals for our people,” Thomas-Sanford promised.

Meantime, the would-be Kalinago Chief said she would like to see the Chief have a role and position in Parliament.

“I think if the Chief is part of parliament they can sit, talk and work together,” she stated. “Whatever is decided it will be what the people want.”

If Thomas-Sanford wins the election which is carded for July 27, 2019, she will be the first female to hold that position in the modern era. However, according to historian Dr. Lennox Honychurch, there are records of women being indigenous chiefs across the Caribbean before European colonization.