Female lawyer of Dominican parentage elected leader of political party in Canada

Toronto lawyer, Annamie Paul, who is of Dominican parentage, has been chosen by members of the Green Party of Canada to to replace Elizabeth May, after a year-long race.
Paul is the daughter of Peter Paul of St. Joseph who has been described as a long time ally of Rosie Douglas
According Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) article, Paul was the perceived frontrunner heading into the final vote because she had raised the most money — $206,000 — and racked up a number of endorsements from former Green Party candidates.
Paul, who is the first Black permanent leader of a major federal political party in Canada, assumes the leadership of a party that has been closely tied to May for the better part of the last 14 years.
Before handing the job to Paul, May delivered an impassioned plea to Canadians to do more to address the climate crisis, saying the ongoing fight against COVID-19 can’t distract from pressing environmental concerns.
The CBC article says Paul claimed victory with 12,090 votes against her closest competitor, Dimitri Lascaris, another lawyer and a self-described radical and “eco-socialist,” who had 10,081 votes, after eight rounds of voting.
