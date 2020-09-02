FINAL DECISION: WCMF 2020 cancelled

The final decision has been taken – the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) has been cancelled.
StateTourism Minister Denise Charles confirmed in a statement on radio that the event was being cancelled because of COVID-19.
“We would have loved to have the World Creole Music Festival but as you know, these are challenging times and the health and safety of our citizens is priority,” she said. “And as a result the government has taken the responsible decision to cancel the World Creole Music Festival for 2020.”
Stressing the need to adhere to protocols, Charles said the government cannot encourage mass gatherings until things are under control.
She reminded the public that Dominica recently reported two new cases of COVID-19.
“We are doing the contact tracing, and so, we have to monitor how everything goes, so, for now, we are not encouraging or endorsing mass gathering activities…,” she stated.
Charles’ announcement shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as stakeholders hinted at that possibility since May this year when CEO of the Dominica Discover Authority (DDA) and Director of Tourism, Colin Piper, said that no decision had as yet been made for the staging of the Festival.
Piper’s statement came at a time, when, were it not for COVID-19, preparations would already have been underway for the event.
Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre said as recently as August 19, that the WCMF) was not on the cards at the time and the Ministry of Health would not be in favour of such a mass gathering. However, he indicated that the final decision would be based on the science available and the statistics “we have based on Covid-19 internationally.”
19 Comments
Present the WCMF as a virtual event. Let the participating artistes perform from their respective locations. Let festival patrons purchase online viewing from their respective homes… use the power of zoom etc… Sell WCMF products online… make it a new vibe. Let’s see how it rolls…
I hear they cancel the president punch party too. So all those soo set wom will have to paddle their one canoe
Why not have an online version of the WCMF… where the artiste could stay in their respective locations and perform and patrons could pay a fee to view online… Anyway…
It is good that there were hints about 4 months ago that the festivals would be cancelled. The authorities were waiting for the data on the virus was more encouraging. Now that the final decision is taken we can put our minds to rest because the virus is still very active, and being closely monitored by the Ministry of Health.
But what about public gatherings like Independence, Christmas and Carnival ? WHO’ projections show that the virus may well be on till early next year. There is talk about vaccines. But will they be the usual preventative medicine or will they heal those who are already infected.
I understand there is a natural herbal medicine that is made up of ginger, turmeric, lime juice, hot pepper and garlic.
People are also gargling mouth wash and very hot soap water.
People are also washing their hands FREQUENTLY with hot soapy water, repeat FREQUENTLY.
More people are praying for protection and defense against this deadly virus, this plague.
oh I forgot to add, what about demonstrations and public meetings?
But our presious children can go to school everyday 👊👍
Amen. Great decision even though not timely. Let Dominicans focus on being productive. Sewo and liming cannot be the backbone of the economy and only time when money does really change hands. We need to begin producing and processing and manufacturing. Tourism was next to 0 this year because of COVID. We allow them to put all our eggs in tourism. Manufacturing and agro processing export ready products is on its last leg but it can transform our economy, increase exports, reduce unemployment, provide skills and training and ensure foreign income even in the midst of COVID and other comparable situations that prevent travel. Then again, All dominicans care about is buying new clothes and long fake hair to show off on each other at an event that is not much different from standing around at a bar in Roseau. When they finish they crying brokes. One life to live they say. Anyway im glad we not having it. COVID doesnt allow. Maybe the fringe events might still take place.
Yes great decision, but it was not made to correct human behavior during sewo type celebrations. This decision was taken to protect and save lives. That is the government doing its job.
What is very obvious during this virus is the willingness of citizens to listen and cooperate with the government policies regardless of their political ideology.
What is interesting is the negative actions of opposition forces. They are also wishing for government policies to fail and people to die so that they can celebrate government failure. That is the essence of absolute wickedness.
My brother come out there! All you man is the dumbest set of sucks up to the DLP and i not in all you nonsense drunk rum shop talk. I not even going and go into all you incompetent movements in recent times causing cases to enter country a few months ago, while ignoring the recommendation given in Parliament by the opposition. to keep the country safe and help the economy. But you there talking majee about opposition wanting Dominicans to die.
So sad. Wished this decision was never made. Was hoping, against hope, that we could squeeze some kind of festival that would allow those of us in the diaspora to escape to Dominica, and away from the chaos of elsewhere.
Good. What took so long.
they could have the festival as there would be no one coming to Dominica to be treated as prisoners even after having all negative tests before departure and on arrival
Today is September 2. It would have been impossible to stage such an event give the time constraints, complexity of travel to the island, logistics etc. That announcement should have been made a long time ago.
Proverbs 16:9
New King James Version
9 A man’s heart plans his way,
But the Lord directs his steps.
This is the third time in 5 years this event have been cancelled. When will Dominica get the message that this event does not please God? Jesus is comining soon and people need to prepare their hearts.
2 Timothy 3
King James Version
3 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.
2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,
3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,
4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;
5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
Man, what Jesus have to do with Creole festival.I bet he was not even invited. I really getting tired of these religious nutters. Jesus was a great revolutionary that was more patient than me but he had no patience with Pharisees either.
@Toto, is it still blasphemy when you take God’s name in vain? Do you think every one heard/read the words…”give to Caesar the things that are Gaesar’s and to God the things that are God’s ?
I see quotations from the bible being used for political attacks in some posting. I wonder if this is right.