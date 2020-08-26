‘Financial freedom’ through foreign currency exchange

Currency trading can no longer be viewed as only for money center banks, multinational corporations and hedge funds, as average citizens in Dominica are joining the regional and international community in gaining “financial freedom.”

Online traders with a desire for high-risk speculation have embraced the vast and volatile Forex Market, as the global foreign exchange market is called.

Promising an irresistible combination of wealth and independence, this is the lure of financial trading for profit and with so many out there, Forex Market is said to be one of those “Holy Grails” of job opportunities. With $6 Trillion USD trade by day, it is not hard to see why so many see it as their opportunity to be rich.

Accelerating their journey in becoming successful traders, a team made up of four Dominicans– Platinum Leaders Cassandra Giraudel and Alice James and Digital Investors Deinia Bruno and Jewelé Browne– have formed L’Argent Traders, emerging from a network of traders throughout the Caribbean which, they say, offers a pathway to financial independence.

Just one month after becoming a trader, Rosalyn Frederick, an educator for 11 years, shared her success story. Frederick said she joined the market because she was convinced that she had found the opportunity to grow her wealth.

“I have been a teacher for 11 years and teacher’s salary, that is all I have to say, teacher’s salary…my deduction from my salary has been higher than my net pay for the past 5 to 6 years and I just figured that something had to be done,” she stated. “We all dream about the life that we want to live and it doesn’t have to be a rich life but we all want to live comfortably and we don’t want to be sitting every day and have to be counting up the days for month-end and even when you get that salary, half of it is already gone.”

Frederick tempered her encouragement of those interested in the possibilities of Forex with some caution about the challenges and pitfalls.

“My main problem was discipline. So that is something if you are getting into it you have to think of long term and not just short term as you cannot get rich overnight,” she advised.

“Many traders have given up due to frustration over not being able to keep up with the market, coupled with the “sure and easy money” attitude of most advertisers nowadays. It has led many to believe Forex to be a scam, but the truth is that profit equals work,” Co-founder of L’Argent Traders, Alice James remarked.

She pointed out, however, that individuals are personally liable for all their losses, just as they are entitled to all the profits and dispelled the notion that the market is a pyramid scheme.

“With a pyramid scheme, only a few benefit and you must bring in people to get paid but in this situation, referrals are optional. The foreign currency market is simply the market where the value of each currency goes up or down and can be bought or sold to make a profit,” she explained. “Banks and investors from all over the world trade. As long as money exists, the foreign currency market will also exist. It is risky to invest in but learning how to trade with consistency and effort can work out in your favor.”

To follow the fundamentals of the market, the group uses IM Academy which teaches traders how to take full advantage of foreign exchange.

“You will learn how to understand currency movements, the different types of chart analysis, how foreign markets operate, and the best strategies to enter into trades in the Forex market through veteran traders,” James stated.

She said while the market is easy to access, the dynamics of the markets and trading can be quite complex and strongly recommended that those who are interested should become familiar with the basics of trading.