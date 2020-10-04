First Entrepreneurship and Innovation HUB in Dominica kicks off October 4

The Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) are hosting the first-ever Dominica Entrepreneurship and Innovation HUB Workshop (EIHUB) for Young Entrepreneurs. The objective of this workshop is to provide Entrepreneurs with the support and knowledge they need to manage and run profitable and resilient business enterprises.
The first phase of the EIHUB will consist of a one-week foundational program to be held from October 4-9th, 2020 at the Jungle Bay Eco-Resorts in Soufriere for 33 young Dominican entrepreneurs. The program will feature presentations and practical sessions from mentors and experts who will address fundamental concepts of business development, innovation, resilience, digital transformation, and technology. Following the week of activities, participants will continue to receive support and mentorship through targeted sessions with special emphasis on further developing their project concepts and business interests.
The opening ceremony of the on-site workshop on Monday, October 5th from 9:00 AM, will feature the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Hon. Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, OAS Executive Secretary for Integral Development, Kim Osborne, and President of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce, Stephen Lander. The sessions during the workshop will include presentations from the University of California at Riverside (UCR) which provides entrepreneurial education and start up formation support to help businesses grow.
The EIHUB will be supported by contributions from all partners to include the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC).
This partnership will seek to capture key benefits for building the capacity of local business to drive economic activity and will include content and resources that address important components of entrepreneurial education and innovation for business development and continued growth towards digital transformation and resilience.
For more information on this initiative, contact the DAIC at 1(767) 449-1962 or [email protected].
