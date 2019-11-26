UPDATE: First part of Al Jazeera documentary, ‘Diplomats for Sale’, airs

The first part of a documentary produced by International TV Network Al Jazeera which names Dominica as one of the countries involved in the alleged sale of diplomatic passports, aired today.
Prime Minister Skerrit said these are allegations made by the United Workers Party (UWP) which they have been making up for years.
Skerrit said it was clear to him, “as it will be to you” that either Linton, the UWP directly, or their foreign collaborators, provided this business information to Al Jazeera for political reasons.
Meantime, UWP leader, Linton, in response, said he has also received from Al Jazeera allegations about him being involved in the sale of diplomatic passport business, “but I am not afraid and I don’t have anybody to sue,” he said.
He said in the first 100 days of a UWP administration, under his watch, The Prevention of the Sale of Diplomatic Immunity Act will be passed in the Dominica Parliament.
What are you going to do with Aljazzera Mr. Pm? So they have this man saying you barely spoke and offered him diplomatic passport. What has he presented that has evidently confirmed that indeed what he is saying is true? What has made seraphine a good source of proof when all he says is based on what he thinks and no longer has ant dealings with party? All the proof is off linton’s lawyer and gis signature. So there you have it. One love and peace.
Mr. Linton was your signature fradulently scrippled by someone? The very act of deception and corruption you are condemning and claiming illegal you are doing. You were joyously laughing at the though of aljazzera creating and airing the video which in turn did not claim anything on the pm because there was no confidentiality to it since seraphine has no affiliation to or with the party. Aparently, it seems that he was deceived by a friend and you by Bruney. So now the people of Dominica can see for themselves what is going on with you? Anti-corruption……………..
One love and peace to all.
I see turbulent days ahead for those who misused and abused the generousity of Ma Dominique. We have the criminals, witnesses and potential crimes comitted already identified;
1. OJ
2. Monfared Manager of Mydominicatradehouse
3. Maduke
4. Nanthan
5. Francine
7. Maysian manager’s wife
8. Melissa
9. Skerro
10. Darroux
Crimes (Potential)
1. Fraud
2. Money Laundering
3. Theft
4. Bribery
5. Conspiracy to commit fraud
6. Conspiracy to commit bribery
7. Conspiracy to commit Money Laundering
8. Aiding and Abeting
After December 6th 2019, chou yoe PAYTAY!
TINY BIRD BRAIN KID, I always wonder about this? I would like an honest answer from you even though I fully well know you and honesty are everlasting enemies. Skerrit has no formal training or education about financial matters. Do you think he should have appointed himself the financial Czar in the Cabinet? No wonder strange things are happening.
After seeing the first part of the Al Jazeera Report, with individuals that I seem to recognize, as well as the audio, I am deeply saddened. At this stage there should be ABSOLUTELY NO TALK as to who aired the dirty linen. The fact is, there is dirty linen and the question is, WHAT ARE WE AS DOMINICANS GOING TO DO ABOUT IT.
This should now not be about partisan politics or who is RED, BLUE, GREEN, YELLOW. Political Tribes Be damned.
What we should be concerning ourselves with at present is a TOTAL CLEANSING of DIRTY BEHAVIOR; preservation of our DEMOCRACY and a RESTORATION OF REPUTATION & INTEGRITY.
This is just not good for our country’s image and surely, all those involved should OWN UP and LEAVE OFFICE for the common good of the country.
If it is being asserted by those involved and/or captured on film that it is not true, then they should sue Al Jazeera. In that way all the facts will be exposed in court and we can know who is speaking the truth and who is lying.
The Prime Minister accused Lennox Linton of convincing Al jazeera to air the story. Surely, some other premise should have been put forward by the PM, but to suggest that Linton has such power as to influence Al Jazeera in that way is quite laughable and, quite frankly, cannot fly as a credible argument.
Whoever is advising the PM probably should have told him to either keep quiet, or deny it vehemently. But to put out such a ridiculous argument is to literally expose himself. He seem to have indicated to the world that he is unsettled & rattled by this so his best technique ( an often tried psychological technique) is to flip the negative attention back to those who are confronting you.
It is sad that it has come to that. I pray for all concerned but I also pray that the truth will come out. Whoever is innocent will be innocent and whoever is guilty MUST face the truth and whatever justice that goes with it.
JUST OWN UP & ASK FOR FORGIVENESS – IT MAY ease your pain.
“Whoever is advising the PM probably should have told him to either quiet or deny it vehemently.”
Mr. Cadette, the best advice for the PM is to tell him to speak the truth. Come clean with his fellow country men and women.
O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practise to deceive!
But Sylvester your own leader lennox said that he was in touch with aljazeera and they were communicating so what are you talking about….
When is Skerrit, Everything negative said about him by Lennox and the opposition is gospel truth to Matt and the UWP supporters.
When the table is turned around and the story is about Lennox and the UWP, that could be the most untruth that could have been said and ALL sort of excuses are invoked to defend Lennox and the opposition. But…
Good thing the report was not written by Tony or any DLP MEMBER OR SUPPORTER. The world heard what was said in the video.
They invited the Al Jazeera to write a report and what they got was a big surprise to Them. They never expected that the HOLE THEY dug THEY would have fallen in it. How deceitful These bunch of Un -Worthy People are. Yet THEY are the ones campaigning on TRANSPARENCY. Dominicans, if you didn’t know…. Well, now you know.
Bird Brain KID, Skerrit got caught with his hand in the cookie jar. There is no escaping. A government that is completely shrouded in darkness has many skeletons in the closet. There are many more skeletons to fall out of Skerrit’s dark closet.
EXPOSE THEMMMMM!!!!!
labourites will still say is lie … Saqway Stupids… Arrest skerrit already
My people, do not bury your heads in the sand. Understand what you are seeing, and believe it is real and true. If it was not true, then why is Monfared in prison? Why is Madueke in prison? Why is Corallo in prison?
Why is Ng Lap Singh in prison? These individuals all had DOMINICAN DIPLOMATIC PASSPORTS!!
I listened to the presentation by Mr. Bruney on Q95 this afternoon and I was sooo disappointed. He said he and LL signed a memorandum to appoint an Ambassador who is nota Dominican. The same thing he has been against. It’s against the UN convention of 1961 re appointment of ambassadors. Why have they not appointed an international LAWYER or LAWYERS. If what Bruney said is true, what is the difference between the two parties??🙄🙄😫
Hotel!
Skerrit the tables are turning dude,dont blame Lennox,its a corrupt system,and Nassief you and Tony are benefiting millions of dollars.
ZOR JALOU PM, CE TOUTE. PM nous, BYEN BONJOU, we love our PM, so pallay, blagée, hoklay, sauttay, mattay we voiting LABOUR AGIAN.
Please find below a just released much longer report from Al Jazeera on the passport scandal:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m1Yba1-ijh4&feature=share
Skerrit has lots to answer for but are his supporters honest enough to punish him at the polls?
I doubt it because Skerrit is Dominica and Dominica is Skerrit: crookery is embedded in our culture and our heritage.
You see a jacka.s, you ride it! This is exactly what is happening here but, you cannot blame the politicians…you blame the people who keep electing them. Dominicans want this and accepts it by continuing to reelect these misleaders over and over again. The embarrassing part of this report is that I am Dominican and it is hard to tell people that I am from such a corrupt place…can you imagine you using all this money to by tee-shirts etc…insane…but the people and jumping up and happy. Yes, other countries have similar issues but for a small country like Dominica with so much poverty, you would think these people would care about the people and country. So, going forward, I do not want anyone to blame the White Man or USA for Dominica current state of underdevelopment…you should now say, it is the Black Man that’s keeping the country back and suffering of its people! But seriously, the PM should be investigated and should not every sleep with his eyes closed. Don’t…
Geez How much more obvious is it that Oliver Seraphin is an informant. Who dry snitches on their own government like that. Why would you share such unnecessary information. All you need to do is a written amount on a napkin, if agreed, then we will have that amount ready for transfer on such a date.
Yes I, Mi Daybar… smh
Can someone sell “diplomatic immunity? ” Prevention of the sale of diplomatic immunity act? What gibberish is this?
If you sell diplomatic passports in essence the buyer is actually paying for diplomatic immunity as part of the package. STOP being as AS whole!
I appeal to all those associated with the opposition to STOP making baseless promises to foreigners because UWP/ Team Dca will not be involved in your madness. Matter of fact we will expose you to the nation. If you want to do that then join DLP and the corrupt acolytes.
Deal with the issue of this BLATANT CORRUPTION by Skerrit and his blindfolded disciples.. The issue has noting to do with Mr. Linton. Don’t try to take a detour from the irrefutable facts of this malfeasance. Mr. Skerrit is vandalizing and uglifying the office of the a Prime Minister. He is definitely not of prime ministerial calibre.
I saw this being advertised and hope to watch it on catch-up. This is highly embarrassing. I work at a UK University and applicants from Syria, Lebanon etc. have been submitting Caricom passports (Dominica included) to the programme so they won’t have to sit an English language test for visa purposes.
Corruption!!!
Tiaco hold THEM down!
Nous chabbay CHUCKIE.
The pit you dig for your neighbor you now falling in it my boy! Don’t do it, let me do it is you motto.
Ibo MALAPROP France, what’s your spin on this one?( the above video).
Yours truly AKA the minister of finance foreign bank accounts should be checked by the FBI, INTERPOL and Scotland Yard for large deposits of Dominican peoples money, money looted from the treasury. What happened to the millions from the sale of citizenship and passports, Dominica for sale and enrichment of local politicians. Time for an investigation by international police and government authorities. The results and news of investigations should also be on all major news organizations like FOX News and CNN.
You are DEAD asleep. fox news cnn, interpol fbi scotland yard are owned run and controlled by the freemasons who control this world. The pope/vatican is the head. These devil people are not for humanity,/us. They own all major news/media around the world including aljeezara. We have been under their rule from birth. The american mainstream media and the biggest one CNN decieves americans, the dumb masses and the world daily with scripted made up fake news and use actors/crisis actors and technology. They have been doing this forever. They control the weather with geo engineering and other technology and cause all these diasaters that plague humanity. .Every year they send their geo engineered storms/floods/ hurricanes to destroy the caribbean and other countries. america is not here to help or save people. Just decieve and control. Most corrupt government, all fakers and puppets. 100%
DNO so why haven’t you put out a news feed on the report which wad released. Not what you all were expecting? I see.
ADMIN: A follow up report is coming. Stay tuned.
My selling of diplomatic passports to international criminals to finance my campaign was not a problem until Linton made it public, so let’s blame him. He is a traitor…my dear brothers and sisters. My wife and I will “agitate” for you.
Sure DNO has been following the radio shows this morning. There are revelations coming from the lawyer for the opposition. There are allegations of signed documents promising diplomatic status in 28 days. There are comments regarding the absolute need for support for the elections to include vehicles, PA systems etc.
Unfortunately, DNO saw or heard only a denial by the Opposition Leader and the PM. Absolutely no details. a bastardize form of reporting that is.
ADMIN: We have posted a follow up here: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/opposition-leader-denies-offering-diplomatic-passport-for-sale-in-wake-of-tv-documentary/
Skerrit, make up your mind please and stop making stories for making up sake on this matter. Check this>
1. “Prime (Odd) Minister Skerrit said these are allegations made by the United Workers Party (UWP) which they have been making up for years.”
Response: Skerrit that is a damn lie, so go clean up your dirty corrupted Labour government tongue and come again.
Skerrit said it was clear to him, “as it will be to you” that either Linton, the UWP directly, or their foreign collaborators, provided this business information to Al Jazeera for political reasons.: Response: Skerrit, once again you are damn failed political liar, meaning you have not read on this issue well. You know very well that Hon Linton would not expose himself and that of his decent professional UWP Party like you continue to do over 19 years now.
You must move on Skerrit, as you have destroyed our nature island, travelled all over meeting all kind of people re our Dominica, our passports. You failed Get lost…
After listening to the entire thing I must admit that I was left with much tears when I heard Lennox Linton was implicated in it. However Mr. Linton was bold enough to come on Q95 to explain himself and though I must admit all my years were wiped away or all my questions were answered, I must say that I felt much better. As for Skerrit I must be admit that I didn’t have to listen to the All jazeeza recording to know Roosevelt was very corrupt because we can see acts of corruption every day in Dominica, whether is at the financial center, cool out deals, in fact the term “my cool out” based on my personal investigation came about be as folks that know of secret and corrupt vibes threatened to go public if they don’t get money to cool out (don’t talk). It’s because of known corrupt practices I jumped out from the labor ship because as a Christian I CANNOT be a supporter of evil.
“He said in the first 100 days of a UWP administration, under his watch, The Prevention of the Sale of Diplomatic Immunity Act will be passed in the Dominica Parliament.”
Can you tell us what exactly will this act entail. PSDIA sounds great but what are the details.
Our sovereignty has been compromised by this corrupt administration, and there are people who call themselves patriotic Dominicans are turning a blind eye because of their personal interest in this passport scheme.
Al Jazeera go check on Trump, all you claim he corrupt but the American people still wants him and will re-elect him and leave us alone. In some way it is our fault that you guys in our business carrying this story because as usual we blacks are sellout to our own race. The way things must run is the white man control us but yet we don’t see that because our brother is the enemy. When you go broadcast to the world we selling passport to criminals is just giving them your country on a platter. They will investigate anyway so why go bring information to them?
This is unsurprising. Does anyone remember the fertilizer and garbage bins scandals? The DLP does no fund raising activities. Where does the party get the crazy millions of dollars to buy thousands of airline tickets and party paraphernalia for their misguided supporters? Where do these colossal sums of money for numerous concerts, parties, popular international artistes, boat loads of locals to travel overseas originate? Can you imagine the number of scandals committed by Mr. Skerrit and his morally depraved party that is yet to be unearthed. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Why should any right thinking person vote for a corrupt leader and a scandal plagued political party that have black eyed the country so many times? Time to VOTE THEM OUT!
I would rather vote for you than for LL for Marigot cause you have more ideas than him especially you have a doctorate.
Lennox, you think you will bring down our PM, no, no that will not work. Dominicans smarter than you. Trying to block the election but don’t worry Lennox. There is a day under the sun, or rain when YOU WILL BE JUDGED FOR LIES.
DNO why allyou just don’t post the link for people to see for themselves,,,
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/11/exclusive-caribbeanofficials-linked-diplomatic-passport-sale-191124104333064.html
What more information do you need to know this government is corrupt? Skerrit and others have gotten rich beyond their wildest dreams and the country remains broken and poor. Wake up people or we are doomed.
Say it louder for the idiots in the back
Linton is a member of UWP since 1988.What happened to the $6 million EC,they got from SWITZERLAND?Linton must tell his people what the $6 million was for.
Skerrit thinks he has all Dominiczn in his back pocket and that they are all stupid..
All you hear Skerrit warn all you? It’s Lennox that ochestrate that. He got Al Jeereza to make up the lies in the video.
Thank God all Dominicans not koonoomoonoo… though it have nuff of them still drinking red cool aid.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit you and your corruption have destroyed Dominica. Lennox Linton did not sell Dominica diplomatic passports to crooks and criminals, you did! If you have done no wrong and have nothing to hide, then what are you afraid of?
When Sam Rapheal spoke about the UWP passport on layaway you all stay moomoo where he had concrete details. But one day the truth and you all true colors will come out.. The pit you dig for the PM all of you will fall in it.
It airs again Wed, 1pm GMT, i.e. 9am local time. Don’t miss it.
The people of the United States are still standing with Trump even though the opposing side say he corrupt and may well win re-election. But they always wants us to turn against our own people and burn our countries down with their BS. They are always investigating us to bring us down but who investigating them for killing our bananas, poisoning our agriculture with all their diseased infected so called inputs and sick infested foods that flood our countries. Boy when you small or poor survival is a very hard thing and if we small Caribbean islands especially where black people are the majority don’t come together we stand no chance. But in any case an investigation is just that an investigation. Why not wait when you have conclusive evidence to bring it out and why bring it out and this time? Something is in the making and if we the black Caribbean people cannot see that then we will keep falling into these people traps as we use to sell out own people back in the days
Once a white man or an American says it, it’s the truth but when a black man, especially one we know, it’s false. These white people know that these little black Caribbean islands are making money from the CBI and their goal is to stop it so we can continue to depend on them. Who is me to ask anyone to see it that way anyway, we all free to believe what ever we want but we will see what the end results bring. When people are in poverty they do what ever it takes to get out and ofcourse people will talk, because they want you to remain there.
Skerrit will in the future have a lot to answer to,!
Thats all you have to say now.
No more Skerrit must go.
…AND PUT WHOM?
BTW DNO WHERE DID THE AUDIO YOU LAST NIGHT?
ADMIN: We had removed it and put up the link for the full video instead but since you asked we will put back the link to the podcast version of program shortly.
After listening to part 1 of the Al Jazeera investigation do you know what Bible story that came to mind? The story in Acts 16 of the prison doors that opened due to an earthquake caused by praise and worship. But here is the part of the story that really came to mind: 27 “The jailer woke up to see the prison doors wide open. He assumed the prisoners had escaped, so he drew his sword to kill himself. ” 28 “But Paul shouted to him, “Stop! Don’t kill yourself!”
Right now I feel there is need in to shout to to some. So like Paul I say “Stop! Don’t kill yourself!” I know you are very scared but please sir don’t kill yourself because you have given us the impression that ONLY you can build Dominica and if you die Dominica is dead too because only you have the answer and ONLY YOU HAVE THE MASTER PLAN
The embarrassment was to hear PM say that Linton, Massin the cemetary and UWP supporters were making those allegations longtime. So Mr. Police Commissioner Daniel Carbon and National Security minister Raymond Blackmoore, all you heard those accusations longtime and you NEVER investigated them to clear the name of Dominica and the PM? Boy all you bad wii gason. So since all you failed to investigate allegations made long time about the PM it had to take Al Jazeera investigators all the way from the middle east to investigate and expose us to the world? I cannot see how we going to have any kind of election with that exposure we got. I hope Charles Savarin has called and put together an interim government to clean the mess of Skerrit
Al Jazeera uprooted those Rotten teeths we have in Dominica and those teeths were smelling so much that some right in Antigua, Grenada, Barbados got infected. Whenever those Rotten teeth come to keep any kind of meeting, tell them their teeth smelling. If you see them on their car call them rotten teeth. If you see any of them including new candidates in church, super market or even at a funeral call the “ROTTEN TEETHS. What will you call them ladies and gentlemen? ROTTEN TEETHS
If we think part 1 was damaging to our image, wait until we hear part to see how Alibaba and His Forty thieves sold us.
Very disturbing and very damaging to the image of Dominica. Although part 2 which has to do with Dominica is coming tomorrow, I guess I am going to have to stay on my toilet seat all day so that I could vomit, peepee, and poopoo when they will reveal the filth of Roosevelt Skerrit to the world. My God this man took only 15 yrs to destroy what was built since 1492. Now I have to start to ask myself IF he did not sell Ross to Motley. The man sold everything he met us with. What next will he sell? Our Birth certificate? Maybe that too has been sold and we don’t know.