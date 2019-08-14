First phase of new hospital to open September 6 says PM

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the first phase of the new Dominica China Friendship Hospital will open its doors on the 6th of September 2019.

He made this announcement at a town hall meeting of cabinets on August 13th, 2019 in Mahaut.

“We are grateful and happy to report that on the 6th on September, you the people of Dominica will start benefiting from its new Dominica China Friendship hospital and that hospital will have all of the amenities and the top-notch equipment that you will need here in Dominica to provide better medical services to us,” the prime minister stated.

Skerrit continued, “They laughed at the equipment that we’re going to be having at the hospital; they criticized the Chinese government but from the 6th of September, anyone on of us who falls sick in Dominica and requires an MRI, you won’t have to go anywhere but the China hospital.”

He said the government will continue to provide seniors above the age of 60 and children below the age of 18 with free medical care at the hospital.

The Prime Minister also defended Montreal Management Consultants EST (MMCE) for their engagement in Dominica for the construction of homes after Tropical Storm Erika in 2015.

“Now they are attacking this company called MMCE. MMCE is a company that came to Dominica after Tropical Storm Erika and offered to help us build homes for the people of Petite Savanne and that company front-loaded, made monies available, its own money, to start to first, buy the land for us because we had no money at the time – over 44 acres of land, ” he explained. “They put all the infrastructure; signed contracts to build homes even before we signed an agreement with them as the government, and through the citizenship programme, they got reimbursed,” Skerrit stated.

He added, “I challenge anybody in Dominica to being me a company that would do that for Dominica that would go in and spend its own money because signing an agreement with the government anywhere in the world. And so, because they see MMCE building homes and people are happy and satisfied they have a problem with that and they have to find something negative to say about it.”

Skerrit said the first time that the MMCE received a cheque from the government was one year after they started the Bellevue Chopin project.

Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton, is demanding that Prime Minister Skerrit provide a proper accounting of the funds that have been generated by the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme over the last three financial years. This would require disclosure of the amount of money that has been received by MMCE under the housing option which the prime minister recently announced as the premier revenue earner of the CBI programme.