Fisheries Division continues to provide basic training for Dominican fishers

The Fisheries Division is hosting its 45th Basic Fisherman Training Course (BFTC) geared towards training fishers/new fishers in Dominica on various areas of fishing.

The training organized by the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture & National Food Security began on Monday 22nd, February and will come to an end on Friday 26th February 2021.

Fisheries Officer, Kurt Hilton, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Monday that the training covers several key aspects of the fishing sector.

“ A few of which include, social security for fishers, safety of life at sea, fishing as a business and food handling,” he said.

According to Hilton, fishers will also be encouraged to join cooperatives.

“There is a wide demographic of persons that we expect to take part in this training session,” he stated.

Meantime, Acting Chief Fisheries Officer, Julian Defoe said most fishers who are participating in the training session, “are a younger generation.”

The goal of the BFTC is to develop a higher level of competency and skill in fishermen, to meet the emerging realities of the fishing industry.