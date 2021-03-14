Fitness Coach satisfied with national football team’s commitment ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Fitness Coach Delroy Watt says he is impressed with the commitment being displayed by the Senior Men’s National Team as they continue with preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

The National Team officially entered camp on Friday 12th March, and will undergo a week of final preparations before departing for the World Cup Qualifiers.

Dominica has been placed in Group D of the Concacaf Qualifiers alongside Panama, The Dominican Republic, Barbados, and Anguilla.

Dominica will kick of its qualifying campaign on the 24th of March against the Dominican Republic, and then will play Panama on March 28th.

Both games will be played in the Dominican Republic.

The Team will leave the island on the 22nd of March.

Coach Watt spoke with DFA Media after the second training session on Saturday.

Below is the full interview between Fitness Coach Delroy Watt and DFA Media Manager Garvin Richards.

