Fitness Coach satisfied with national football team’s commitment ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Fitness Coach Delroy Watt says he is impressed with the commitment being displayed by the Senior Men’s National Team as they continue with preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.
The National Team officially entered camp on Friday 12th March, and will undergo a week of final preparations before departing for the World Cup Qualifiers.
Dominica has been placed in Group D of the Concacaf Qualifiers alongside Panama, The Dominican Republic, Barbados, and Anguilla.
Dominica will kick of its qualifying campaign on the 24th of March against the Dominican Republic, and then will play Panama on March 28th.
Both games will be played in the Dominican Republic.
The Team will leave the island on the 22nd of March.
Coach Watt spoke with DFA Media after the second training session on Saturday.
Please see attached Link to access interview with Coach Delroy Watt and clips and pictures of team at its second training session at the Stockfarm Complex on Saturday.
Below is the full interview between Fitness Coach Delroy Watt and DFA Media Manager Garvin Richards.
1 Comment
One of my daughters is a football fanatic. If I were to say to her: Football isn’t life and death. Her response would be: It’s more important than that!
I wish our team well but hope they will take every precaution in the light of the pandemic.
The host country and other competing countries have high incidence of infection. To date the Dominican Republic has recorded 246,045 cases and 3,222 deaths and Panama has recorded 347,641 cases and 5,987 deaths.