Five more COVID-19 cases for Dominica; public asked to seek medical advice for flu-like symptoms

Over the past week, Dominica has recorded another five cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 85 and the number of active cases is now thirteen.

National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed made the announcement at a press briefing on Wednesday evening.

“In total 72 cases have successfully recovered and there are no deaths to-date,” he said.

Dr. Ahmed revealed that three of the new cases were identified through rapid testing at the airport.

“One case was detected through the routine day-5 testing at the quarantine facility and the fifth case was detected via our Pre-Travel screening,” he added.

According Dr. Ahmed, two of these cases are foreign nationals, they are all asymptomatic, and a total of 20 contacts were identified for one of the index cases.

He said three of the contacts are between the ages of 35 to 40 years and two others are over 70 years and in addition to contact tracing, the Ministry of Health plans to conduct screening for target populations.

“They are our elderly folks who are in nursing care facilities and selected areas that are considered hot zones,” Dr. Ahmed explained.

Meanwhile, the epidemiologist advises that if anyone is experiencing a flu-like illness, they should contact their nearest healthcare facility for medical advice.

“It is important to note that a person with COVID-19 may take 2 to 14 days to develop symptoms and could remain contagious for up to 10 days,” he noted. “Remember precautionary measures for COVID and flu are the same.”

Dr. Ahmed added, “Frequent hand washing or the use of an alcohol based hand sanitizer, maintaining proper respiratory etiquette, maintaining a distance of 6 feet, wearing a face mask when you are in public, avoiding handshaking and touching any surfaces…”