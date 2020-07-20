Five top 2020 Grade Six National Assessment

Five students, each having received three As, have topped the 2020 Grade Six National Assessment.

They are Anyella Birmingham of St. Martin Primary, Syreina Harris of St. Luke’s Primary, Kenilee Baron of St. John’s Primary, Dinari Samuel of St. Mary’s Primary and Therese LeBlanc of Convent Preparatory School.

The results were announced on Monday morning by officials from the Ministry of Education. This year, the government has decided to award 64 scholarships and 114 bursaries.

Overall, St. Martin primary collected 13 scholarships and 12 bursaries from its 90 students who sat the exams.

Speaking to the press at the St. Martin Primary School young Birmingham said she was filled with joy.

“I feel great and joyful. I worked very hard during the year and it paid off,” she said.

Asked how challenging it was, she stated that because she loves reading, she knew that the English and comprehension aspect of the exam was going to be fun.

“I find joy in reading which helped me with English and comprehension. With the help of my parents and teachers, I was able to do it. You have to study your books and don’t waste time. I am very thankful to my teachers who pushed me and helped me to get those results,” the St. martin primary student stated.

Her parents Arnolda & Ambrose Birmingham praised God for the achievement despite the challenges faced. “It is an exciting and rewarding day for us. She loves to read, going forward we are there to give her the support she required and her teacher Ms. Bonnie has been a great help,” her dad Ambrose Birmingham stated.

He called on parents to be supportive of their children. “Be therefor you children no matter how broke you are, you have to make sacrifices and that is what is required, talk to the teacher inquire of them and be there all the way it’s your responsibility no sidetracking,” he said.

Meantime, St. Luke’s Primary School student Syreina Harris also expressed joy at her achievements. She praised her teachers and parents for her success.

“I am extremely happy, for my success. I am want to thank my parents and teachers and principal for creating a good environment for me to grow up in. For those coming after me I urge them to study hard,” she said.