Five top 2020 Grade Six National Assessment

Five students, each having received three As, have topped the 2020 Grade Six National Assessment.
They are Anyella Birmingham of St. Martin Primary, Syreina Harris of St. Luke’s Primary, Kenilee Baron of St. John’s Primary, Dinari Samuel of St. Mary’s Primary and Therese LeBlanc of Convent Preparatory School.
The results were announced on Monday morning by officials from the Ministry of Education. This year, the government has decided to award 64 scholarships and 114 bursaries.
Overall, St. Martin primary collected 13 scholarships and 12 bursaries from its 90 students who sat the exams.
Speaking to the press at the St. Martin Primary School young Birmingham said she was filled with joy.
“I feel great and joyful. I worked very hard during the year and it paid off,” she said.
Asked how challenging it was, she stated that because she loves reading, she knew that the English and comprehension aspect of the exam was going to be fun.
“I find joy in reading which helped me with English and comprehension. With the help of my parents and teachers, I was able to do it. You have to study your books and don’t waste time. I am very thankful to my teachers who pushed me and helped me to get those results,” the St. martin primary student stated.
Her parents Arnolda & Ambrose Birmingham praised God for the achievement despite the challenges faced. “It is an exciting and rewarding day for us. She loves to read, going forward we are there to give her the support she required and her teacher Ms. Bonnie has been a great help,” her dad Ambrose Birmingham stated.
He called on parents to be supportive of their children. “Be therefor you children no matter how broke you are, you have to make sacrifices and that is what is required, talk to the teacher inquire of them and be there all the way it’s your responsibility no sidetracking,” he said.
Meantime, St. Luke’s Primary School student Syreina Harris also expressed joy at her achievements. She praised her teachers and parents for her success.
“I am extremely happy, for my success. I am want to thank my parents and teachers and principal for creating a good environment for me to grow up in. For those coming after me I urge them to study hard,” she said.
12 Comments
Congratulations. I am always proud of our children. We have great minds. Congrats to the Scholars and Bursars.
Congrats to all those who sat the exam. For all those who did not get a scholarship or bursary, just remember this is just a brief moment in time. The chapter has just begun and the opportunities are open to you to excel.
Now enjoy the rest of the Holidays to the fullest and re-energize to begin the next chapter soon. BLESSINGS!!
Congratulations to all the students especially to the top achievers. I say congratulations to the hardworking teachers, principals and education officers who made it happen. I see the western district has done extremely well this year. I say to the South next year you can do better if you follow the approach of the western district.
Congratulations to all the students, especially those who excelled.
Congratulations to the Catholic Church. The top five students came from Catholic primary schools.
St John’s primary did it.congrats kenilee baron
Congratulations to all the students you’ve done well and made Dominica proud
Well done to all the students, you all deserved to be congratulated and shown to the world.
Someone please explain to me….. if there were five top students as indicated in this article by DNO, then why are there only two pictures of these children being shown?
Why did DNO allow only two of the students to be proud and showoff their their accomplishments?
Well done, children!
Girls power, so striking. Where are our boys?
Our boys are right here! They excel at the higher level exams.
Congrats to all our boys who were successful at the Grade 6 National Assessment. You have made your parents proud. Big Up Dinari!!! Your consistency and diligence have paid off. Keep it up through High School and beyond. God is with you my son!
Congratulations to the top 5, and to akn the others who made it though their primary school years past covid-19. We have one boy from SMP in the top 5!
@ Toto, watching Sponge Bob Square Pants on Tv…….
While the girls are reading..
The boys are right there, they might not have made the top 5 but they are right there being top performers also. Pioneer Prep had 7 scholarships six are boys, five of them getting all A’s. Far too many times I find people look at a piece of the picture and form a conclusion.