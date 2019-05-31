Flash Flood Watch in effect for Dominica until 12.00 pm

Friday, May 31st, 2019
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Dominica up to 12 pm today.

The watch, issued by the Dominica Meteorological Service, took effect from 6:00 pm on Thursday.

According to the 6:00 am advisory from the Met Office, a trough system is projected to maintain moisture and instability across most of the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 to 36 hours. It states that cloudiness with shower activity and possible isolated thunderstorms are expected mainly across the northern and central portions of the island chain, including Dominica, during the period.

The Met Service is advising people in areas that are prone to flooding, landslide and falling rocks to exercise extreme caution during the period.

“Those in areas which have been experiencing excessively dry conditions over the past months should be especially mindful of landslides and rockfalls,” the advisory adds.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

