Flash Flood Watch issued for Dominica from 12 pm

The Dominica Meteorological Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the island from 12 noon until 6:00 pm today, September 17, 2020.

A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible.

The Met Office has indicated that the Flash Flood Watch has been issued because of unstable weather conditions being generated by Hurricane Teddy across the island chain, including Dominica.

Below is the full statement issued a short while ago by Acting Senior Meteorological Officer, Marshall Alexander.