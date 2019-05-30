Flash Flood watch issued for Dominica

A flash flood watch will be in effect for Dominica from 6:00pm today until 12:00pm on Friday, May 31, 2019.

This is according to information on the government website weather.gov.dm from the Meteorological Service.

This means that flash flooding is possible.

A trough system is also projected to generate an increase in cloudiness and shower activity and possible isolated thunderstorms across Dominica mainly from Thursday night into Friday. This activity is likely to be moderate to heavy at times. Current rainfall projections are between 3 to 4 inches (75-100mm) during the period.

People in areas that are prone to flooding, landslide and falling rocks should exercise extreme caution during the period. Those in areas which have been experiencing excessively dry conditions over the past months should be especially mindful of landslides and rockfalls.

Moisture and instability are likely to linger into the weekend. The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide the necessary updates as conditions warrant.