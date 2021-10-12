Flood watch in effect for Dominica from 1pm – 6.00 p.m on today

Low-level moisture associated with a tropical wave moving in from the south has been generating cloudy to overcast skies and moderate to heavy showers across mainly the southern section of Dominica. The projection is for showers and thunderstorm activity to continue with some short breaks in between. Unstable conditions are projected to linger across the area throughout the next 24 to 36 hours.

As a result, a flood watch has been issued for Dominica..

A flood watch is issued when flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall is possible in the watch area during the stated period.

A flood warning is issued when flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall is occurring or is expected (imminent) in the warning area. Flash-flooding would refer to rapid flooding in a short period of time (generally under 6 hours)

Key Message:

Residents should note the possible impacts due to heavy or excess rainfall:-.

Some soil erosion



Shallow rivers, streams, gutters and ravines may temporarily overflow their banks and flood surrounding areas

Landslides due to intense rainfall as well as rock falls from overhanging cliffs

Water settlements on roads and fields.

Some delays on traffic routes.

The public is advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution and to keep updated on weather information from the Dominica Meteorological Service.