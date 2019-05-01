Flow launches progressive new Parental Leave Policy

Parents now get to spend more time with their new-borns

Flow has enhanced its parental leave policy to now include benefits for mothers and fathers. The progressive new policy includes up to 16 weeks of paid maternity leave for mothers and 8 weeks for fathers. It is applicable whether employees become parents biologically, via surrogacy or through adoption.

Themed “Paid Parental Leave for Everyone”, the new policy incorporates the global standard being set by its parent company – Liberty Latin America. It reflects the telecommunications provider’s deep understanding that expectant parents also need time to enjoy life’s special moments.

“Evolving our parental leave policy, quite simply, is the right thing to do!” said Kerry Scott, Chief People Officer, Liberty Latin America. “We recognize that diversity drives success, and family dynamics and structures have changed. Our new policy demonstrates our commitment to a culture of diversity and inclusion and one that puts our people at the heart of our success.”

General Manager of Flow Dominica, Jeffrey Baptiste added, “This is a great differentiator for us. We recognize the benefits of parental leave and we believe that this bold step will allow our people to have more time to build stronger connections with their newborns. The policy is a progressive one that aligns with our philosophy and culture.”

The policy will be in effect from June 1, 2019. Members of the Flow Dominica team are excited about the announcement and shared their own views on the policy and the fact that the company places employees and customers’ needs at the centre of its business operations.

“Flow has always had a strong culture where family units are considered as a vital support system for our team members, and spending quality time with loved ones as essential.