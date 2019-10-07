FLOW presents two special awards to deserving recipients

Dominican musician, Fred Anthony Nicholas is the recipient of the FLOW Creole Lifetime Award.

He was recognized by the telecommunications company recently for his dedicated service in the development of music in Dominica and the region.

Fred freelanced as a bass player, accompanied local artistes and also played on special band projects.

As a member of the sixth form Sisserou Singers instrumental folk and song, he has played on 20 of that group’s 22 annual productions.

Periodically, Nicholas accompanied the Kairi School of Music children’s choir and currently, he accompanies the children’s choir of the Dominica Institute for the Arts.

Music Educator, Pearl Christian said during the awards ceremony that Fred brings a high level of professionalism to any group in which he is involved.

He established a recording studio called ‘Home Alone Studios” where he produces and scores many songs for artistes preparing to enter various competitions.

He is also the arranger of all King Dice’s slow calypsos.

Meanwhile, Edgar Peltier received FLOW’s Special Employee Recognition Award for his successful execution and staging of FLOW’s flagship CITP event.

Ferdina Frampton of the Corporate and Communications Department at FLOW Dominica said Peltier is considered to be a “star employee” who is not only critical in leading the finance workflow for Creole in the Park, but in its substantive role as the main man heading”

Peltier has been an employee of Cable and Wireless/ FLOW for about 20 years and is said to have contributed immeasurably to the staging of CITP.

“He was there from the inception and served as part of a core planning committee,” Frampton said.