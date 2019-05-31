Flow Welcomes Local Number Portability

New service will benefit all customers

Dominica’s leading full-service communications and entertainment provider, Flow, welcomes the implementation of Mobile Local Number Portability (LNP) in Dominica, stating that the new feature will be beneficial for all customers. The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) recently announced the availability of LNP on the island, which will now permit mobile customers to change providers without having to give up the service numbers that their friends, family and business associates would have been familiar with for years. The new feature is expected to go live on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Flow Dominica General Manager, Jeffrey Baptiste said, “We at Flow welcome local number portability. The ECTEL LNP Working Group – of which we are part – has been working on this diligently for several years now, and we are happy to see it become a reality.”

Speaking on the benefits of LNP for customers, Baptiste added that “Residential and Business customers can take advantage of our new Always On Mobile Prepaid Plans, which come loaded with 1 to 10 GB of Data and FREE Social Media Messaging, or any of our other great offers for Post-paid customers by easily ‘porting’ from their current provider without worrying about changing their current phone number. LNP will give many new customers the freedom to benefit from our reliable, hurricane-proven network and the fastest 4G LTE data speeds on the island. More competition is good for everyone, especially customers!”

Customers who would like to move their service to Flow can do so easily at any retail outlet with photo identification by asking to be “ported” onto the Flow mobile network. The process is FREE.