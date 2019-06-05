Floyd Capitolin says he will not apologize

“I have no apology to make…I stand ready to retain counsel to defend myself if sued” – the words of Floyd Capitolin in response to a demand letter from attorney-at-law, Joshua Francis.

Francis, who is the deputy political leader of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and the Member of Parliament for the Roseau South constituency, demanded in a letter sent through his attorneys Dyer and Dyer to Capitolin on May 31, 2019, that he, Capitolin, apologize and issue a retraction for publication of what the letter alleges were defamatory statements which he made on social media about Francis.

The two-page letter with which Capitolin was served on May 31st, demanded that he “immediately submit a draft of a clear and unqualified apology as well as a retraction for publication in an equally conspicuous manner as depicted and played out on social media and also national radio in the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

The letter further stated that in view of Francis’ position as an attorney-at-law of long standing in the Commonwealth of Dominica, the OECS and the wider Caribbean, “your defamatory statements are meant to injure, not only his profession as an attorney, but his character as an elected member of Parliament and Deputy Leader of the official Parliamentary Opposition in the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

The letter also asked that Capitolin submit a proposal for “substantial compensation” which it indicated would be donated to a charitable organization in Dominica.

“Should you fail to submit a satisfactory reply within the next 4 days upon receipt of this letter, our instructions are to issue a writ without further notice. In the meantime, you are to cease and desist all defamation of our client’s character and reputation,” the letter stated.

In his response, dated June 4, 2019 to Francis’ attorneys, Capitolin stated that “Francis was charged on November 4, 2016 for the criminal offence of indecent assault and remains charged as at this date. That, instead of facing his day in court, he sought judicial review to have the charges dismissed or delayed and that as a result of using this strategy, the charges have not yet been read to him and the criminal process delayed.”

Capitolin’s letter continues, “Further, your client’s wife has filed a divorce petition in which very serious assertions of fact were made against your client. I believe her as I find no other reason than a sincere desire for protection, for a wife and mother to make such assertions. In my mind, these assertions reflect seriously on your client’s state of mind and conduct against your daughter.”

The letter adds, “I am also fully aware of his conduct on February 7, 2017. I should add that I am, and I am hoping you are as well, aware of your client’s history. This history cannot be swept aside or under the carpet. This history includes the fact that your client’s wife being your own daughter, did obtain an order of Protection against Domestic Violence so the facts are clear and they speak for themselves. In the circumstances, I have no apology to make. I stand ready to retain counsel to defend myself, if sued.”