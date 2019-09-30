Focus to be placed on cleanup and beautification for National Day of Community Service

Instead of undertaking the customary road rehabilitation and infrastructural projects during National Day of Community Service, this year’s focus will be on cleanup and beautification.

Local Government Commissioner, Glenroy Toussaint, made that disclosure at a press conference held recently.

According to Toussaint, an allocation of $250,000 will go towards ensuring that each and every community will be covered under this programme. He said the various community based groups such as the local authority, the development committee and other interest groups are already on-board.

National Day of Community Service is set for Tuesday 5th November 2019.

“For This year’s national day of community service, the efforts will be on cleanup and beautification,” he said. “So we are no longer into this concrete thing; this time, we are into cleanup and beautification.”

Toussaint continued, “What I mean by clean-up and beautification is essentially we are talking of the removal of white goods and other household items [appliances].”

He explained that following Hurricane Maria there have been a number of old fridges, stoves and other household items in some people yards.

Toussaint mentioned also that the cleaning and clearing of drains will form part of that process.

“We have what we call in Dominica natural earth drains, the drains that are blocked, the drains that are natural,” he stated.

He believes it is important to unblock drains and culverts because it is part of a mitigation effort against flood and flood waters, “and that is important from a community level.”

Toussaint said the cutting of overhanging trees also forms part of the beautification process.

“Although we were impacted by Maria the trees have grown and so they will be required to be trimmed, and of course to ensure that they don’t pose a threat to human life as we proceed in that regard,” he noted.

Importantly as well, Toussaint is encouraging the planting of exotic plants and flowers.

“Let us beautify…let us ensure that we don’t just talk the talk…and ensure that we collectively do what we can to continue with that theme of saying Dominica is the Nature Isle,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Toussaint, the ravages of Hurricane Maria have taught everyone that climate change is real.

“Certainly Coming out of Maria, there was a realization that we need to strengthen our resolve in ensuring that we build that resilience in Dominica…,” he said.