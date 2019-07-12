Fontaine accuses government of trying to embarrass him

Former IMF Economist, Dr. Thompson Fontaine, has accused the government of Dominica of trying to embarrass him.
Fontaine was speaking during a recent interview with Journalist Matt Peltier as it relates to the arrest warrant which has been issued for him.
“The way I view this whole thing, it seems to me that the government is out to embarrass me for whatever reason,” he remarked. “I have done no crime in Dominica, what I have been accused of on the 7th of February, 2017 everybody knows that I was actually at Q-95 in studio broadcasting so I could not have been involved in any of what happened.”
Fontaine went on to say that the case has been adjourned ‘sine die’, yet the warrant has been kept open which means that if he returns to Dominica, he will be arrested.
“I will be bailed, yes, but they are going to take my passport away from me and say I have to stay until the case is called,” he stated. “I see that as a very delicate ploy, it is a trap,” Fontaine said.
Dr. Fontaine was in 2017, appointed Senior Economic and International Policy Adviser on the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, overseeing implementation of Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, the newest country in the world.
He explained that he is in a senior leadership position in South Sudan and a lot of progress is being made, “and I cannot afford not to be in South Sudan.”
In 2018 , Fontaine was among UWP members including Opposition Leader Lennox Linton and former prime minister Edison James, charged by the police with incitement.
The defendants are accused of unlawfully inciting people and jeopardizing the public safety order and public peace, contrary to law, following a public meeting in Roseau on February 7, 2017 calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
After having been adjourned to March 2019, the matter suddenly moved to November 22, 2018 at the request of lead prosecutor, Trinidadian Senior Counsel, Israel Khan.
However, Fontaine, who was summoned and served to appear in court was absent and his lawyer, Gildeon Richards, told the court that he was not able to account for Fontaine’s absence.
At Khan’s request, Magistrate Asquith Riviere issued a warrant for Fontaine’s arrest.
Former prime minister and UWP leader Edison James who was also charged and who has been residing in Barbados since after Hurricane Maria, is yet to be served.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
This is PERSECUTION! Instead of using the taxpayer’s money to create employment, repair pothole diseased roads, renovate mold and rodent infested public edifices, Skerrit and his mongoose gang paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to foreign lawyers to persecute members of the opposition on trumped up charges. They are more destructive to the lives of law abiding citizens than any natural disaster, inclusive of Erika and Maria. Only beggars, gluttons, miscreants and rogues lend their support to such a poor, failed representative body of the country. But, rest assured, in the end, GOOD always triumphs over EVIL. No bad deed goes unpunished, the table is sure to turn one day.
So Fountain apparently has an alibi for his where abouts on said night yet he is to be arrested. However, questions and acquisitions are going around against a certain ‘powerful’ man, acquisitions given strength by another “powerful man” and no body blinks.
And to everybody making excuses about who say xyz and they didnt say xyz and they didnt mean xyz. Just know…if it was you or your brother that was going on about…your/their behind would be Stockfarm all now. Guess some men above the law
Skerrit is a wicked and evil man tbat satan and hell dumped in Dominica. But I want him to know that what goes around comes around. Skerrit and gang might be trying ti destroy the reputation of all prominet persons that he knows can help Domi i a but his time is quiclky approahig and the remainder of his life on earth will be a very dreadful one. God muzt judge him and iknow his
batteries will rotten on him
Who for them to arrest, they not arresting. This government not good. Throw them away!
These Pigs who cant go out there and represent themselves and be their own man are hell bent on trying to place Dominicans who have the capacity to work and get high profile jobs on their own account under some pressure. The entire world knows that this corupt bunch of people who have the political power are a bunch of corrupt people and that is why the World Bank had to pull away from that bunch. It is a bloddy shame that these DAMNASSES are trying to tarnish people reputation and trying to bring them down to the gutters with them.