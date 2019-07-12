Fontaine accuses government of trying to embarrass him

Former IMF Economist, Dr. Thompson Fontaine, has accused the government of Dominica of trying to embarrass him.

Fontaine was speaking during a recent interview with Journalist Matt Peltier as it relates to the arrest warrant which has been issued for him.

“The way I view this whole thing, it seems to me that the government is out to embarrass me for whatever reason,” he remarked. “I have done no crime in Dominica, what I have been accused of on the 7th of February, 2017 everybody knows that I was actually at Q-95 in studio broadcasting so I could not have been involved in any of what happened.”

Fontaine went on to say that the case has been adjourned ‘sine die’, yet the warrant has been kept open which means that if he returns to Dominica, he will be arrested.

“I will be bailed, yes, but they are going to take my passport away from me and say I have to stay until the case is called,” he stated. “I see that as a very delicate ploy, it is a trap,” Fontaine said.

Dr. Fontaine was in 2017, appointed Senior Economic and International Policy Adviser on the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, overseeing implementation of Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, the newest country in the world.

He explained that he is in a senior leadership position in South Sudan and a lot of progress is being made, “and I cannot afford not to be in South Sudan.”

In 2018 , Fontaine was among UWP members including Opposition Leader Lennox Linton and former prime minister Edison James, charged by the police with incitement.

The defendants are accused of unlawfully inciting people and jeopardizing the public safety order and public peace, contrary to law, following a public meeting in Roseau on February 7, 2017 calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

After having been adjourned to March 2019, the matter suddenly moved to November 22, 2018 at the request of lead prosecutor, Trinidadian Senior Counsel, Israel Khan.

However, Fontaine, who was summoned and served to appear in court was absent and his lawyer, Gildeon Richards, told the court that he was not able to account for Fontaine’s absence.

At Khan’s request, Magistrate Asquith Riviere issued a warrant for Fontaine’s arrest.

Former prime minister and UWP leader Edison James who was also charged and who has been residing in Barbados since after Hurricane Maria, is yet to be served.