FOOTBALL: We United FC pit their skills against Mahaut in DFA league this weekend

Football fans in Castle Bruce were disappointed last weekend when a Dominica Football Association (DFA) First Division League match between We United Football Club and RC Doctor of Grand Fond was cancelled because of a lack of officials.
The match was scheduled to be held at 4 pm at the Sikwi Park in Castle Bruce on Sunday.
However, the fans were not left to go home totally unsatisfied as the Premiere Team of We United FC and a first division team took to the field for a friendly encounter.
In the end, the We Premiere Team, not surprisingly, beat the younger 1st Division Team 9 goals to 3.
The scorers for the premiere team were Michael Gasper with 3 goals, Clevon Vidal -2 , Aaron Wiltshire -2 Stephen Charles -1 and Glendon Scotland -1.
Roosevelt Coipel scored 2 goals and Fabio Drigo scored 1 for the 1st division team.
The Premiere Team will play Mahaut Soca Strikers this Sunday in Portsmouth.
