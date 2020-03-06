FOOTBALL: We United FC pit their skills against Mahaut in DFA league this weekend

Football fans in Castle Bruce were disappointed last weekend when a Dominica Football Association (DFA) First Division League match between We United Football Club and RC Doctor of Grand Fond was cancelled because of a lack of officials.

The match was scheduled to be held at 4 pm at the Sikwi Park in Castle Bruce on Sunday.

However, the fans were not left to go home totally unsatisfied as the Premiere Team of We United FC and a first division team took to the field for a friendly encounter.

In the end, the We Premiere Team, not surprisingly, beat the younger 1st Division Team 9 goals to 3.

The scorers for the premiere team were Michael Gasper with 3 goals, Clevon Vidal -2 , Aaron Wiltshire -2 Stephen Charles -1 and Glendon Scotland -1.

Roosevelt Coipel scored 2 goals and Fabio Drigo scored 1 for the 1st division team.

The Premiere Team will play Mahaut Soca Strikers this Sunday in Portsmouth.