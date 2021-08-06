Foreign visitors to US may be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19; 2.6% of world’s population infected

The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the United States (U.S.) to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

This was recently stated by a White House official.

As of Wednesday, COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 200 million according to a Reuters tally, as the more-infectious delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates and strain healthcare systems.

Reported by a news article on Annsvg.com, this requirement would come as part of the Biden administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel.

Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

The Biden administration has kept in place travel restrictions that have severely curtailed international trips to the U.S., citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus. Under the rules, non-U.S. residents who have been to China, the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India in the prior 14 days are prohibited from entering the U.S.

All travelers to the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of air travel to the country.

The administration has also faced pressure to lift some restrictions from affected allies, the air travel industry and families who have been kept separated from loved ones by the rules as many have complained that the travel restrictions don’t reflect the current virus situation as cases in the U.S. are worse than in many of the prohibited nations.

Cases are rising in about one third of the world’s countries, many of which have not given half their population a first dose.

Meantime, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on recently expressed it was deeply concerned by the unknown numbers who may still be suffering with ‘Long COVID’ or post-COVID syndrome and has urged people struggling with the after effects of the virus; despite having recovered from the acute phase – to seek medical attention.

Long COVID remains one of the most mysterious aspects of the pandemic.

“We don’t know for how long these effects last and we’re even working on a case definition to better understand and describe what this post COVID syndrome is,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the UN health agency’s COVID-19 technical lead said at a press conference.

She stated the WHO was working to have better rehabilitation programmes for Long COVID sufferers plus broader research to gain a better understanding of what the syndrome is and how it can be managed.

Little is known about why some people, after coming through the acute phase, struggle to recover and suffer ongoing symptoms including shortness of breath, extreme fatigue and brain fog as well as cardiac and neurological disorders. Some people seemed to have post-COVID conditions for three months, and others up to six months.

It is not yet fully understood what caused the post-viral symptoms, with various hypotheses including the immune response to the infection and the virus persisting in some organs.

The WHO also called for a moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine boosters until at least 10% of the population in every country was vaccinated.

The delta variant is upending all assumptions about the virus and roiling economies, with disease experts scrambling to find whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people, especially unvaccinated individuals, sicker than before.

At least 2.6% of the world’s population has been infected since the pandemic started, with the true figure likely higher due to limited testing in many places.

It was reported that it took over a year for Covid-19 cases to hit 100 million mark, while the next 100 million were reported in just over six months.

The countries reporting the most cases on a seven-day average – the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, India and Iran which represents about 38% of all global cases reported each day.

Worldwide, the pandemic has left close to 4.4 million people dead.