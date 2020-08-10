Forestry Division receives a donation of tools and equipment to help rehabilitate forests

A US$20,000 donation of tools and equipment to the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division will advance ongoing works of the Division particularly in the rehabilitation of forests through Silviculture (the growing and cultivation of trees).

The donation was made on Friday 7th August 2020, by the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM) which is the Executing Agency for the GEF funded, UNEP implemented project “Strengthening Resilience of Agricultural Lands and Forests in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria”.

The project seeks to support the reforestation efforts of the Forestry, Wildlife and National Parks Division. The support provided to the Division will include tools and equipment, planting material and training for Forest Technicians in the area of Watershed Management & GIS (geographic information system, a framework that provides the ability to capture and analyze spatial and geographic data).

The tools and equipment, include water pumps, shovels, wheelbarrows and mixers among others. They were officially handed over to the Director of Forest, Wildlife and Parks Division, Mr. MinchintonBurton, by Alison Alfred, PISLM National Project Manager (Dominica).

Mr. Burton stated that the Division is grateful for the partnership and support from the PISLM which is important for continuing works not only to rehabilitate the forest but also to enhance agricultural development. He said that due to the substantial decimation of forest by Hurricane Maria, Dominica’s watersheds and forest have been compromised and so require consistent investment and effort toward rehabilitation.

“This is a long term ongoing project which requires national effort,” the Director of Forestry remarked adding that everyone can contribute to the project by planting trees. Ms. Alfred said that PISLM is honoured to provide the much-needed tools and equipment to the Division.

PISLM was established based on a decision taken at the Caribbean Sub-Regional workshop on Land Degradation in February 2004. PISLM serves as a mechanism to facilitate exchange of good land management practices between participating countries and serves as a mechanism for stimulating the replication of approaches, tools and methodologies throughout the region.