Former Antigua senator urges Dominicans to support electoral reform

Former government senator in Antigua and Barbuda, Anthony Stewart, has called on all Dominican citizens to be in full support of comprehensive electoral reform for free and fair elections.

He spoke at the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) rally at the Arch in Roseau on Sunday June 30th , 2019.

“The electoral process must be reformed and be reformed continuously because many elections are won and lost long before election day when the electoral processes are very loose and weak and not reformed and updated for a very long time,” Stewart said.

“I know some of you love the political party you support but I know all of you love your country of Dominica so I wish to say to you that you must love your country more than any political party. I wish to say to you that you must put your country above any political party, so if you are going to put your country before political party, then every citizen and resident of Dominica should be in support of comprehensive electoral reform,” Stewart advised.

He said that in Antigua and Barbuda, electoral laws have been improved by issuing voter ID cards along with other laws.

“The improved law brought in pictured voter register. Our register used on election day doesn’t only have the name and the address and occupation of the elector. On that register, the picture of the elector is also there so when I come into that booth… I pass my ID over they look at the ID, they look at me in the flesh and they pass it to the other agents to confirm this is Anthony Stewart and they know that is a legal legitimate vote. So, no dead person can vote in our election now; no person who’s in the US and then come back for election can vote,” he explained.

Stewart said the improved law requires commonwealth citizens to reside in the country continuously for 7 years to qualify for the right to vote while all non-commonwealth citizens must become citizens of Antigua and Barbuda to qualify for the right to vote. The law also requires total re-registration of all eligible electors every 10 years, he pointed out.