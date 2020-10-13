Former Attorney General of Dominica supports re-examination of prime ministers’ powers

Former Attorney General of Dominica, Bernard Wiltshire, is supporting suggestions to re-examine the power given to prime ministers and other government officials in order to strengthen democracy and integrity in public life.

He was speaking during a programme on Observer Radio in Antigua on Sunday night.

Wiltshire said this must be done to reduce matters of corruption involving key officials.

The attorney believes that unless this is solved, issues of corruption will not be addressed.

“The power distribution model that we have is too heavy and it gives too much power to the executive and prime minister.,” he explained.

Furthermore, Wiltshire said the legislation is also too weak “in terms of the ability of the legislator to hold the executive to proper account”.

“That is the problem we have. Parliament cannot to do its work. Parliament can legislate but it cannot hold the executive to proper account because the executive controls the parliament,” he said.

“The prime minister of a country has so much power that he is able to control the mechanism for enforcing the law like the police.

The discussion was sparked in Antigua and Barbuda over the weekend after the controversy surrounding the PV Energy deal in that country between the government and businessman Peter Virdee.

The St Johns government’s dealings with the company raised concern among sections of the citizenry on May 11, 2018 when a U.K High Court, in a judgement, revealed that two men – British billionaire Peter Virdee and a PV Energy employee– had been taped discussing an attempted shake-down by Member of Parliament Asot Michael, who reportedly tried to solicit gifts from one of them.

“We have to find a way of distributing and sharing power. It may be that the pass the post system which produces monopolization of power by single parties, is the problem,” Wiltshire concluded.