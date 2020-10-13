Former Attorney General of Dominica supports re-examination of prime ministers’ powers

Former Attorney General of Dominica, Bernard Wiltshire, is supporting suggestions to re-examine the power given to prime ministers and other government officials in order to strengthen democracy and integrity in public life.
He was speaking during a programme on Observer Radio in Antigua on Sunday night.
Wiltshire said this must be done to reduce matters of corruption involving key officials.
The attorney believes that unless this is solved, issues of corruption will not be addressed.
“The power distribution model that we have is too heavy and it gives too much power to the executive and prime minister.,” he explained.
Furthermore, Wiltshire said the legislation is also too weak “in terms of the ability of the legislator to hold the executive to proper account”.
“That is the problem we have. Parliament cannot to do its work. Parliament can legislate but it cannot hold the executive to proper account because the executive controls the parliament,” he said.
“The prime minister of a country has so much power that he is able to control the mechanism for enforcing the law like the police.
The discussion was sparked in Antigua and Barbuda over the weekend after the controversy surrounding the PV Energy deal in that country between the government and businessman Peter Virdee.
The St Johns government’s dealings with the company raised concern among sections of the citizenry on May 11, 2018 when a U.K High Court, in a judgement, revealed that two men – British billionaire Peter Virdee and a PV Energy employee– had been taped discussing an attempted shake-down by Member of Parliament Asot Michael, who reportedly tried to solicit gifts from one of them.
“We have to find a way of distributing and sharing power. It may be that the pass the post system which produces monopolization of power by single parties, is the problem,” Wiltshire concluded.
I don’t like many things the gov’t does but Wilshire has been a colossal failure for the past 40yrs. He needs to stop blaming Skerrit for his failures. It was meant to be. Due to his self-centered foolish attitude he has rendered himself insignificant and therefore his views on this irrelevant.
The ignorance of a dominican. Ignore the message simply because they dont like the messenger. The man is speaking about how we can fix the political arena and decentralizing powers to prevent something close to dictatorship, improving accountability for the betterment of the transparency in the nation. But you are more concerned about his failures. No wonder we are how and where we are. Do you have any suggestions on the patter? from a legal standpoint at least?
“Wiltshire said the legislation is also too weak “in terms of the ability of the legislator to hold the executive to proper account. That is the problem we have. Parliament cannot to do its work. Parliament can legislate but it cannot hold the executive to proper account because the executive controls the parliament,” he said.”
Correct evaluation. The fact is that the system does not provide for the requisite checks and balances unless the individual members of parliament are independent thinkers and want to serve voluntarily, without payment deals that could be labeled as a ‘purchased representative’.
Unless the executive, legislative and judicial branches of Government are separate, where each branch can respond independently to the actions of the other branches, the whole system of checks and balances is undermined.
That is what is great about the United States Government system. Just watch the ongoing confirmation proceedings of supreme court nominee Amy Barrett.
When you was innpower with them the system was ok for you as the time now itsa problem .
Man stop you double standard…. You are a bitter so called politician.
Time you retire gracefully.
The government is working in the interest of the masses
‘You dat wan deer’ really need to hush, sometimes we see better when we are on the outside looking in, than when we are on the inside looking out!
You may think that he is a washed up politician; but his vision for the country now night be clearer than when, or if he ever associate himself with Roosevelt.
If you do believe that Roosevelt Government is working for a large majority of Dominicans as you said he is working for the “masses” which I know you do not know the definition of the word masses.
Be a Dominican to your deformed bones, and tell me how long have you or your family held a paying job in Dominica; and how much you saved in Skerrit thirty years of fleecing Dominica?
I doubt you are as ignorant as you present yourself Take a good look around Dominica, you will see the aftermath of the last hurricanes still exists, even Roosevelt supporters are without roofs over their heads!
Typical Dominican. People can change. People’s points of view can change. Many times we do things we regret. But at the time we think it is the right thing to do. I doubt he is interested in politics, but the betterment of the political arena.
Bernard the power of anyone serving as prime minister, in Dominica is written in the nation constitution!
The problem is unethical people abuses the limited power granted by the constitution of the country. The only way to deal with these corrupted people is to enforce the constitutional laws; nevertheless, how do you go about doing so; when the Attorney general, and the chief of police are in cahoots with the corrupted crooks in the country serving as prime minister?
Who decides when thievery, and corruption is rampant in the country?
Perhaps we need to rewrite the constitution to state the president should be someone elected by the people, rather than appointed by choice of the prime minister; someone should be able to fire the prime ministers who are found to be thieves!
In the colonial days if a civil servant posses anything materialists that their paid salary could not sustain, the products would be confiscated, and an inquiry would proceed.
You are familiar with the…
Francisco, You keep using your favourite word corrupt and corruption Dr Skerrit is corrupt in every ways, you Francisco should take a closer look at yourself and so-called Workers calamity jokers party before you and others like you comes criticizing Mr Skerrit and his government, Dr Skerrit is blessed honest truthful and sincere take for example America it is one of the biggest most corrupt countries in the world, you trying to play clever on this forum but all in all you are a loser and a liar!!!!
@Man bites dogs: “You trying to play clever on this forum but all in all you are a loser and a liar!!!!” I say BINGO!
You have spoken well, here, and I endorse your thoughts because it is the TRUTH. I am a victim of that man’s lies–especially on this forum–you have said it on my behalf, thank you!
Hi Elizabeth, thank you! If I were you I would not take any notice of that man he is only trying to bring you down to his level because he knows that you are talking the truth! I know he is a flawed by his writing and trying to pretend that he knows who I am all fake and lies.
Mr Wilshere seems not to know anything about anything, no wonder he was a former Dominica AG. As a Colonial educated attorney, is he not aware of the winner take all brand of party politics? Inherited from Criminal England, this Model of Dividing the people through Political Factions, have done tremendous harm to all Africans coming out of the Slavery/Colonialism experience. The Prime Minister, as leader of the winning Political Party, can transform Her/Himself to what ever they would want to be remembered by. In Reality, Mr Wilshere may have benefited both direct and indirectly from this very corrupted system called Democracy, with many like him only willing to sing, when the grapes get sour. We should never forget, that the people always have AH say into whatever the Prime Minister ends up becoming.
Bob America, was also a colony of Britain, I am sure whereas the British gave a constitutional instrument of independence, the America founding father’s wrote their own constitution, still very effective.
I took a discipline in College term “American Government” and studied the American Constitution; frankly the only remnants I believe remains solid, might be some American laws based on the the British Magna Carta.
The laws in Dominica, and most Caribbean since independence are dictatorial written to suit the powers that be!
Roosevelt went to the Parliament and get the rest of the clowns in his circus to pass a bill; making it law that in a poor country like Dominica, the tax payers are obligated to pay over eight ($800,000.00) hundred thousand dollars per year in rent for him that’s all about dictatorship.
Man sorry to tell you but you wasting you air those puppets afraid of skerrit so don’t waste your breath they all belong in jail house renting for 32 k there mouth all shot up where in da know house renting for that
I absolutely am 100% in agreement with the former AG. The constitutions of all the OECS independent nations give the prime minister overwhelming power and control as to the governance of these countries. The enormous power in the hands of one man (the prime minister) virtual makes him a dictator if he’s an unscrupulous person.
For Dominica, in particular, there is an urgent need for not only ELECTORAL REFORMS but CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS also. We have to get rid of the present MONOCRACY and TATOLIANISM that now has replaced genuine DEMOCRACY.
We need men and women of integrity to effect a paradigm shift in the way the country is presently being governed. DICTATORSHIP has taken root.
If you should hand over power to Mr. skerrit I am sure he is going to refuse it. He was elected to run a country whilst the people take care of themselves. What gave him the edge is ,he send you to sturdy in Cuba but you don’t speak Spanish, In China but you don’t speak chinese. After a comment must follow a recommendation but you don’t know that. Your recommendation always follow currupt and SkERRIT FOR EVER.Give the dictionary a break
Leveticus, that was one of the dumbest comments in the feed. Skerrit himself boasts that is he that running things in Dominica, not anyone else. Meanwhile his fellow Cabinet members sit back with their heads down and cant say anything. As if their work is useless and they just there for show. As if only skerrit that win election. He acts like Dominica owes him something. Skerrit never send me nowhere and study though. Me that take my loan and do my thing. thats how we used to do it back in the day. Want something? you work hard and pay for it yourself. A truly honest person will see the errors. Those that wicked will continue to make excuses for Dominicas lack of significant growth over the years. Goodwill school still in ruins, mansion built. Library in ruins, other schools and health centers need repair, but the mansion comes first. Morne bruce allowed to become deplorable, all while mansion building. greed. that is all you downfall. i will continue to work for myself and pay my way