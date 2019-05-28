Former Jamaica Prime Minister Edward Seaga passes on

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at 11:20 PM
Seaga was Jamaica’s 5th Prime Minister

Edward Seaga, Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister and longest-serving Member of Parliament, has died.

He passed away in a Miami hospital on Tuesday, May 28, where he had been receiving treatment for cancer.

Seaga was known for a foreign policy that realigned Jamaica firmly with U.S. interests, including supporting the U.S. invasion of Grenada and supporting the blockade against Cuba. At home, he pushed for policies where privatizations were paramount to his economic policies.

“It is with great sadness that I inform the nation of the passing of the Most Honourable Edward Phillip George Seaga, the fifth Prime Minister of Jamaica,”  said current Prime Minister Andrew Holness in remembrance of Seaga.

He transitioned today at approximately 1:00 pm Jamaica time. Mr Seaga was receiving treatment in the United States and had his family with him.

Seaga (r) with the late Dominica PM Dame Eugenia. Photo: JIS

Today marks Seaga’s 89th birthday.

The family of Mr Seaga has asked me to express gratitude on their behalf for the many prayers and messages of comfort and support offered by the people of Jamaica.

Seaga served as prime minister of Jamaica between 1980 and 1989.

Read Seaga’s orbituary in the Guardian

