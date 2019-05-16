Former local government official condemns politicization of local councils

Former Local Government Commissioner McDonald Thomas has said a council should not be used as a “mini parliament.

He was addressing the awards ceremony of the Local Government Department held at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Building on Wednesday.

“In effect, a council is akin to a Board of Directors or indeed the Cabinet of the community. It is not a mini parliament with government and opposition,” he said.

According to McDonald, when a person is sworn in as a councillor, all other distinctions such as religious and political affiliations become secondary and the primary focus must be on carrying out his or her duties as the community’s government with distinction and within the parameters of the law.

“So it is disturbing and outright insulting to the status and stature of local authorities, when councils become arenas for settling political squabbles,” he remarked.

In fact, McDonald said, based on the community development model of local government here, “people are supposed to present themselves for service on local authorities as community members who are interested in the development of good government of the community, nothing else.”