Former local government official condemns politicization of local councils

Former Local Government Commissioner McDonald Thomas has said a council should not be used as a “mini parliament.
He was addressing the awards ceremony of the Local Government Department held at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Building on Wednesday.
“In effect, a council is akin to a Board of Directors or indeed the Cabinet of the community. It is not a mini parliament with government and opposition,” he said.
According to McDonald, when a person is sworn in as a councillor, all other distinctions such as religious and political affiliations become secondary and the primary focus must be on carrying out his or her duties as the community’s government with distinction and within the parameters of the law.
“So it is disturbing and outright insulting to the status and stature of local authorities, when councils become arenas for settling political squabbles,” he remarked.
In fact, McDonald said, based on the community development model of local government here, “people are supposed to present themselves for service on local authorities as community members who are interested in the development of good government of the community, nothing else.”
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
I guess traditionally that has not been the case for Dominica, but all over the world local gov ‘t elections are competed on national party tickets. We don’t have to look far; thats the case in several of out sister caribbean islands. As a matter of fact local gov’t elections are used to gauge the mood of the electorate as to the implications for national elections.
What I believe they need to is to give the local gov’t more legislative clout. But again central gov’t may not want that. But as it stands now village councils are no different than a community development committee. Village councils still depend on handouts from central gov’t to do anything. Serious funding need to be enshrined in legislation that is dispersed yearly as part of the national budget.
Facts of life
Thank You Sir!!
Speak your mind on matters that are dangerous to our country. This started under Skerrit’s reign as PM..
Oh how much this man has destroyed our institutions to remain in office and to damage Dominica!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Again a boneheaded % at it. Get a life besides your constant attention seeking. A bone 🍖 was dropped and the street dog jumped on it.
Please don’t worry about this % person. constant repetition of the same thing is one or the primary symptoms of schizophrenia.