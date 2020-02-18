Former prime minister, Catholic priest among Calypso Hall of Fame inductees

Five calypsonians were inducted into the Dominica Calypso Hall of Fame on Friday night during a ceremony at Fort Young Hotel.

The honorees were Patrick John- Dominica’s first prime minister and calypso writer for 60 years, Father Branker John- Former National Monarch and Road March King, Val Cuffy- thirty-year entertainer for calypso finals and sponsor, Julian Lockhart- over 50 years in Calypso and Andrew “Scrunter” Bazil- who has over 30 years in Calypso.

The principal of the Dominica Community High School, Celia Nicolas, delivered the feature address at the event.

She said these “national icons” dedicated their lives to the evolution and practice of the art form and over the years, have refined and sustained their expressions through research and documentation.

“In communion with each other, they have knitted a resilient bond between the art form of calypso and the socio-cultural dimensions of our nature isle so that we play Mas with Ridim,” Nicholas said.

She believes that all those who were honoured contributed “classical masterpieces which upgrade the integrity and spirit of calypso”.

Nicolas also noted that records prove that they have persuaded, published and established a world-class calypso culture and for this, they must commend them.

Meantime, Chairperson of the Dominica Calypso Hall of Fame Trust, Alex Bruno, said the ceremony was a success and was well executed.

He said since the organization was established in 2008, twenty-one calypsonians and institutions have been honoured.

The President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, was also present at the ceremony.

The University of the West Indies has collaborated with the organizers to ensure the successful staging of the induction ceremony since its inception four years ago.