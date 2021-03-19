Former UWP and DLP political operative, Paul Baron, sets his eye on the DFP

A young man who has been working closely with the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has broken ranks with that party and has now decided to move across to the once mighty Dominica Freedom Party (DFP).
Paul Baron, who previously worked with former Parliamentary Representative of the Salybia Constituency, Casius Darroux and Parliamentary Representative of that Constituency, Cozier Frederick in the capacity of Communications Specialist, announced through a statement issued recently that the DFP is “the only transformative solution to restore a nation once prosperous.”
Prior to joining the Labour camp, Baron had also worked with Claudius Sanford, the former United Workers Party (UWP) candidate who unsuccessfully contested two elections in in the Kalinago Territory.
Although the DFP has not held a single seat in Parliament since the 2000 general election when it won two, Baron feels confident about his decision.
“I have chosen to work with the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) because it was a conversation I had with my dad more than a decade ago and he being able to influence me and allow me to understand that, from his experience and that I am sure, of many Dominicans, that the Dominica Freedom Party did in fact achieve many things,” he said.
Baron continued, “What I do understand is that every party has its own challenges and also its own lifespan and as a result of that, the party succumbed to what was then presented as a new vision.”
He acknowledged that his move to the DFP may evoke some surprise, “but that choice is largely mine,” Baron remarked.
Though he is of the view that politicians in Dominica and the Caribbean “mean well and have big hearts,” Baron is concerned that, “we are operating in vastly different times. I worry sometimes that my leaders do not fully realize that we are living in the 21st century and are not fully in touch with the realities of our times.”
He recommends that leaders adopt different approaches to finding solutions to the challenges of our times.
“We simply cannot apply the remedies of the past to today’s problems; these remedies are no longer consistent or relevant. Take a good look in Dominica and around the world…our leaders are bankrupt for ideas and only doing things that are expedient to them or a selected few,” Baron stated.
The young politician believes that his involvement in politics, business, and in the community, has strengthened him in a way that enables him to better understand the challenges that confront Dominica.
“I have chosen youth as a platform because I always believed that Dominica’s youth are essentially the only demographic that can help transform our lives. They are essentially strong enough, smart enough, motivated enough, capable enough to ensure that we can prosper throughout this century,” Baron declared.
He says he is extremely disappointed at times when he hears complaints and excuses rather than solutions to the country’s problems.
“I have worked in the inner [circles] of both political parties and so I understand clearly how it is that you seemingly want to do better but wind up not doing better,” he remarked. “And I am not saying that because I am frustrated to any extent with any political party, I am saying that my decision hinges on the fact that I have recognized that there is a lot more that we can achieve and I cannot ignore my social responsibility.”
The former DLP operative-turned-Freedomite said that he cannot ignore the “calling of the day” and vows to use his 19 years of experience “with everyone that is involved in the political process” to work with everyone and to help transform lives and restore Dominica to “what it essentially needs to be.”
Chairman of the DFP, Johnson Boston who spoke exclusively to Dominica News Online (DNO), welcomed Baron to the party.
“The freedom party has always been like a big church, a large tent where everyone is welcomed…,” he stated. “They are motivated to work together for the better interest of the country, and if [Paul Baron] has seen the Freedom Party as that big tent that he wants to associate with, he is welcomed.”
Boston said the DFP views Baron’s decision as “positive to the party” and believes that it shows that people have begun to recognize the work that the DFP is doing and has done in the past.
Boston remembers Baron as being very active, both on a constituency and national level and “if he recognizes that for all these years that Labour Party has not fulfilled the kind of objective to better the lives of the people of Dominica and he feels he wants to move away from that, it is his democratic right.”
The DFP official is encouraging the newcomer to motivate and encourage others to join him and do the same, “because, Dominica, at this point, requires every citizen to look at the positive side of life.”
Meantime, former deputy leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Claudius Sanford who Baron describes as his mentor in the past, complimented him on taking up the challenge.
“I personally need to compliment Paul Baron for stepping forward and taking up the challenge to put himself forward to lead,” he said during an interview with DNO. “It doesn’t matter to me which political party he goes, I think it’s very encouraging in Dominica for young people to step up and take up some leadership role.”
Sanford said though a bit disappointed that it “took so long”, he is encouraged by Baron’s observation that the current Labour Party has not delivered for him as a young person who has supported the party for almost two decades.
“That young people are quite aware of it but maybe doesn’t have the courage and capacity to come forward because they are afraid of discrimination and government retaliation towards them,” Sanford remarked.
The former UWP senator said he is confident that Baron has a lot to offer as a young man and encouraged him to go forward in his pursuit and stay true to the cause.
“Do not get sidelined for his own personal satisfaction, his own opportunistic ways,” Sanford cautioned. “I don’t believe he would do that; I want him to stay focused on whatever mission he has” and “let the young people, especially the young people of the Kalinago Territory, know the truth and share his vision.”
Baron has been actively involved in politics and community work having held the positions of President of the National Youth Council and Chairman of the Atkinson Village Council.
He says he remembers being instantaneously drawn to the simple but powerful truth that honorable men seek only to be of service to their community.
DNO has made several unsuccessful attempts to reach the current Parliamentary Representative, Cozier Frederick, for comment on the matter.
23 Comments
The first thing I will speak of is his record as president of the National Youth Council, he caused alot of trouble in that organization because of his pompous, arrogant and dictatorial ways. He was trying so hard to emulate the leadership style of Roosevelt Skerrit. This man is Skerrit 2.0 and we must never allow such self serving, political prostitutes to ever rise again after all the hardships that Roosevelt Skerriy has brought on our country.
It can never be DNO that write that. Mr write that and send that for DNO to post lol.
Sorry to say, this young aspiring prime minister is like a burst kite.
Paul Paul Paul who am I to judge your actions or motives? Every man must give account of his time here on Earth. Do what’s best for you and your family, at the end of the day it’s a dog eat dog world. Good luck
What you all are criticizing the gentleman for,is a plus for him and us. Since it have been said.
“Experience is the best teacher”
He joining the D.F.P, is not based on hear say about the two others
He worked with Workers.He did the same with Labor.So with an informed knowledge, he is throwing his support behind the DFP.
I don’t see the U.W.P. dislodging Labor.
So, Welcome Mr. Baron to the Dominica Freedom Party. This is the party I am supporting.
Aha, you say he work with DLP and UWP but maybe they didn’t want to work with him. I hope you have better luck.
“Experience is the best teacher” is a truism but can be misleading. Some people have experience in using the wrong method in doing things over a lifetime.
Mr. Skerrit has at least sixteen (16) years of EXPERIENCE as the leader of Dominica. This EXPERIENCE has amounted to nothing. In fact, it has been so underwhelming that he would not be able to procure a job in the private sector even to manage a dog grooming business.
You are welcome to him J.J. If my memory serves me right Roosevelt Skerrit was a leader of the youth of your party before switching sides and maybe Paul Baron wants to emulate him?
Mr. Paul Baron, please stay away far away from this incompetent politician failed Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Labour Bobolistic government. We have had enough of this immnature Skerrit and his failed Labour government. We believe that Skerrit has failed and ruined the name of the Labour Government. Please keep Skerrit away from all our government who is not visionary nor sufficiently intelligent or matured to undertake any such positions in our government.
Paul Baron, trust us and please stay far away from this failed incompetent Questionable inmature failed Skerrit. He’s failed Our Labour Party Government and has viciously failed our DOMINICAN hard working farmers and families and people. Therefore as of today Skerrit is not knowledgeable of Social Economic Development therefore he must never be Prime Minister again, he’s been this failed Odd Minister. We Need change.
We welcome our Decent trusted committed UWP Team Leader Our distinguished Hon. Lennox…
“By their fruits you shall know them”. UWP- DLP- DFP- How long is it going to take before he threatens to unseat the ladies of APP?
Mr. Baron may be well intentioned but now he is just searching for acceptance in a political party that will hand him a leadership role. Partner best you join those independent voices whom we call “community activists” and lend your voice to the struggle. Begin by telling us what you know about all the alleged BOBOL in the Kalinago Council and how Cozier was able to undermine Cassius. Also how much were you paid or promised when you threw Claudius under the bus.
The UWP based all it’s focus on those opposing the DLP and all minor issues the DLP misses while the DLP learms from it’s mistakes. Can you tell the difference? Needless to say that’s why the UWP keeps losing every election.
Paul Baron doesn’t have a political party. Never did it seems. Never will…..Did something have to happen to him for him to oppose the DLP? The DLP is still the DLP. He is moving sideways to make a statement. ( Remember this might face you saw with the DLP? Well its opposed now. That should tell you the DLP is wrong for you).
No pal. It’s wrong for you. All this is about you. Fight your fight. And we will choose which party is right for us.
Remember that this young man have never been an elected Political representative in the Parliament of Dominica.
Surely by now he would have explored the ins and outs of the Party Political atmosphere in at least two Political Parties, now he’s on to the third. Probably this is a young person on a quest to find best place to offer his Skills to nation building.
Unfortunately, the hard Truth is that an Economic solution is not found in any political party politics.
Its one thing to be mentally ill and another to refuse help …. this guy let me tell you!! His arrogance and dishonesty that is crippling him …. if he does not humble himself and appreciate his simple blessings he have more salt to suck …. smh!!!
The young man seems to be a proverbial rolling stone. A rolling stone gathers no moss. Ponder on that.
He has drifted from the UWP to the DLP, now drifted again to the DFP. He lacks stability and this says a lot. He’s like a piece of driftwood that goes wherever the current takes it.
I’ve studied his discourse carefully. It’s verbose but lacks specificity just general statements.
Dominica is already overburdened with too many disingenuous politicians. What the country needs more than ever before are social activists. It’s a good guess that we won’t get much social activism as it is not as glamorous nor financially rewarding as politics.
@ibo France, I personally don’t like you and your political ….. views, but this time I must admit that you are right this guy is a drifter you wait any day soon he will wake up and don’t know which party he is supposed to be supporting or a so-called leader off, Having said that your clownish leader is none the better or worse but rubbish without a shame 😂😂😂😉🤣🤣
Man Bite Dog, I don’t hate one single cell in your body. You are God’s creation. Having said that, I vehemently disagree your political thinking and your indelicate and utterly repulsive attitude.
But, again, it’s people like you that make the world colorful.
Of course, he is welcome to join any political party that will have him, or even start his own but to me this young man has a habit of flying with the wind.
Agreed..Real brown -noser…..will do or say anything for clout..anyway good luck to him and his aspersions..
Absolute ridiculous. This guy craves attention and is looking for relevance. Every party he goes to he realizes that he is not getting the attention that he seeks so he moves on. Be careful with this Trojan horse, DFP.
A man has honor if he holds himself to an ideal of conduct though it is inconvenient, unprofitable, or dangerous to do so.
Agree with you Galileo most particularly with the last sentence.
Too many aspiring politicians see politics as the easiest avenue to wealth and extreme opulence.
Once a person said to me that he was yearning to get into politics. I replied to him that politics is a tough and rough exercise. He promptly retorted that he agreed with me but once you get elected and your party is in power you are SET FOR LIFE.
Politicians and Pastors are not to be trusted. They tell the most lies and do many Un-Christian-like things. Both of these people are so much alike that both are called MINISTERS.
Galileo I love the quote – Walter Lippmann – I looked it up
SMH. Opportunists. What happen, DLP kick him out? He stop trying to be like skerrit? That man is problematic and lacks loyalty.
I don’t like people like that playing musical chairs. I mean how can somebody be a member of the corrupt DLP and now all of a sudden changes direction. It doesn’t work like that. But hey, in DA everything goes!