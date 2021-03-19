Former UWP and DLP political operative, Paul Baron, sets his eye on the DFP

A young man who has been working closely with the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has broken ranks with that party and has now decided to move across to the once mighty Dominica Freedom Party (DFP).

Paul Baron, who previously worked with former Parliamentary Representative of the Salybia Constituency, Casius Darroux and Parliamentary Representative of that Constituency, Cozier Frederick in the capacity of Communications Specialist, announced through a statement issued recently that the DFP is “the only transformative solution to restore a nation once prosperous.”

Prior to joining the Labour camp, Baron had also worked with Claudius Sanford, the former United Workers Party (UWP) candidate who unsuccessfully contested two elections in in the Kalinago Territory.

Although the DFP has not held a single seat in Parliament since the 2000 general election when it won two, Baron feels confident about his decision.

“I have chosen to work with the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) because it was a conversation I had with my dad more than a decade ago and he being able to influence me and allow me to understand that, from his experience and that I am sure, of many Dominicans, that the Dominica Freedom Party did in fact achieve many things,” he said.

Baron continued, “What I do understand is that every party has its own challenges and also its own lifespan and as a result of that, the party succumbed to what was then presented as a new vision.”

He acknowledged that his move to the DFP may evoke some surprise, “but that choice is largely mine,” Baron remarked.

Though he is of the view that politicians in Dominica and the Caribbean “mean well and have big hearts,” Baron is concerned that, “we are operating in vastly different times. I worry sometimes that my leaders do not fully realize that we are living in the 21st century and are not fully in touch with the realities of our times.”

He recommends that leaders adopt different approaches to finding solutions to the challenges of our times.

“We simply cannot apply the remedies of the past to today’s problems; these remedies are no longer consistent or relevant. Take a good look in Dominica and around the world…our leaders are bankrupt for ideas and only doing things that are expedient to them or a selected few,” Baron stated.

The young politician believes that his involvement in politics, business, and in the community, has strengthened him in a way that enables him to better understand the challenges that confront Dominica.

“I have chosen youth as a platform because I always believed that Dominica’s youth are essentially the only demographic that can help transform our lives. They are essentially strong enough, smart enough, motivated enough, capable enough to ensure that we can prosper throughout this century,” Baron declared.

He says he is extremely disappointed at times when he hears complaints and excuses rather than solutions to the country’s problems.

“I have worked in the inner [circles] of both political parties and so I understand clearly how it is that you seemingly want to do better but wind up not doing better,” he remarked. “And I am not saying that because I am frustrated to any extent with any political party, I am saying that my decision hinges on the fact that I have recognized that there is a lot more that we can achieve and I cannot ignore my social responsibility.”

The former DLP operative-turned-Freedomite said that he cannot ignore the “calling of the day” and vows to use his 19 years of experience “with everyone that is involved in the political process” to work with everyone and to help transform lives and restore Dominica to “what it essentially needs to be.”

Chairman of the DFP, Johnson Boston who spoke exclusively to Dominica News Online (DNO), welcomed Baron to the party.

“The freedom party has always been like a big church, a large tent where everyone is welcomed…,” he stated. “They are motivated to work together for the better interest of the country, and if [Paul Baron] has seen the Freedom Party as that big tent that he wants to associate with, he is welcomed.”

Boston said the DFP views Baron’s decision as “positive to the party” and believes that it shows that people have begun to recognize the work that the DFP is doing and has done in the past.

Boston remembers Baron as being very active, both on a constituency and national level and “if he recognizes that for all these years that Labour Party has not fulfilled the kind of objective to better the lives of the people of Dominica and he feels he wants to move away from that, it is his democratic right.”

The DFP official is encouraging the newcomer to motivate and encourage others to join him and do the same, “because, Dominica, at this point, requires every citizen to look at the positive side of life.”

Meantime, former deputy leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Claudius Sanford who Baron describes as his mentor in the past, complimented him on taking up the challenge.

“I personally need to compliment Paul Baron for stepping forward and taking up the challenge to put himself forward to lead,” he said during an interview with DNO. “It doesn’t matter to me which political party he goes, I think it’s very encouraging in Dominica for young people to step up and take up some leadership role.”

Sanford said though a bit disappointed that it “took so long”, he is encouraged by Baron’s observation that the current Labour Party has not delivered for him as a young person who has supported the party for almost two decades.

“That young people are quite aware of it but maybe doesn’t have the courage and capacity to come forward because they are afraid of discrimination and government retaliation towards them,” Sanford remarked.

The former UWP senator said he is confident that Baron has a lot to offer as a young man and encouraged him to go forward in his pursuit and stay true to the cause.

“Do not get sidelined for his own personal satisfaction, his own opportunistic ways,” Sanford cautioned. “I don’t believe he would do that; I want him to stay focused on whatever mission he has” and “let the young people, especially the young people of the Kalinago Territory, know the truth and share his vision.”

Baron has been actively involved in politics and community work having held the positions of President of the National Youth Council and Chairman of the Atkinson Village Council.

He says he remembers being instantaneously drawn to the simple but powerful truth that honorable men seek only to be of service to their community.

DNO has made several unsuccessful attempts to reach the current Parliamentary Representative, Cozier Frederick, for comment on the matter.