Former UWP candidate gives Labour high marks

A former United Workers Party (UWP) election candidate, gynecologist, Dr. Curvin Ferreira, has said that he has seen positive change in Dominica under the leadership of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Ferreira made that remark while endorsing Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the St Joseph Constituency, Dr. Adis King during her launching ceremony recently.

Ferreira contested the St. Joseph constituency on a United Workers Party (UWP) ticket in 2005.

“I have seen change at the Princess Margaret Hospital [PMH] where I have been working for almost 40 years,” Ferreira stated. “We now have many more junior doctors; we have many more specialists and sub-specialists.”

He continued, “Our Accident and Emergency Department, a critical part for any hospital, is now headed by a specialist for the very first time. We have a functioning Intensive Care Unit for the last 10 years…we have a functioning CT Scan and much more.”

He told the DLP supporters gathered at the ceremony to pay no mind to the negatives being said.

According to Ferreira the PMH is not perfect, neither is any hospital that he knows.

“The PMH is at its very best that it has ever been in its very long history,” he said. “The Dominica China Friendship Hospital is now the icing on the cake.”

Ferreira went on to say that he has also seen change in the economy.

He believes the economy is more diversified.

“Hotels are being built in the north; a beautiful resort has been built in the south and in the Salisbury constituency, hotels are being constructed,” he pointed out. “I have been positive change in the infrastructure. The West Coast road has been restored and renamed, the Pont Casse to Marigot road has also been reconstructed…”

Meantime, Ferreira said he has invested a lifetime of work in this beautiful country and provided medical care for men, women and children, “thereby improving the experience of life for many.”

He went on to say that he is motivated because he cares for the welfare of Dominicans.

“I care for the welfare of Dominicans who have nowhere else to go,” Ferreira noted. “I am deeply concerned about the poorest among us and like the Honourable Prime Minister, the flames of compassion burn brightly within me.”