Former Wesley MP endorses DLP new comer Fidel Grant

Former MP for the Wesley constituency, Gloria Shillingford has endorsed Fidel Grant who is now the new candidate for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).
Grant was officially launched at a labour party rally held in Wesley on Sunday.
“As your last parliamentary representative, I feel honoured and privileged to endorse him today as our next Parliamentary representative of the Wesley constituency,” Shillingford told DLP supporters at the rally.
According to her, Dominica has come to an important time in history, “and now we have the power to maintain the political landscape of Dominica.”
“I have said to you time and again that what this country needs is strong, bright and reliable leadership to maintain the successful path that we are now moving towards,” Shillingford stated.
She described Grant as a Wesley man, a home–grown man, humble man, a responsible father and family man.
“And for that we know you will represent us effectively,” the former Wesley MP told the new comer.
It is always a good idea to think before you talk. By your own words you are admitting that you were and since you are still the serving parl rep weak and a waste of time. By your own words you a dunce. I strongly believe you. That fact that you cannot tell us why Skerrit dumped you like a used condom is testament to your weakness and dunceness. And to confirm that you have to support the person who he unilaterally selected to replace you. Please tell me. Was the cookie jar left open to entrap you and the other rejects that none of you can speak out? You really deserve the treatment metted outto you. So grant is a decent family man and you were or are a loose stray woman roaming the streets hence your removal? If you care about Dominica so much why dont you tell us your price for stepping aside. If you care about Dominica and your constituents so much why wont you tell us how much your party has spent to purchase candidates just to remain in power. Oh for the love of power and money!!!
Lady, I didn’t expect anything different from you. For a long time you have been singing for your supper and a bit more. Go away, people like you disgust me!!!