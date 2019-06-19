Former Wesley MP endorses DLP new comer Fidel Grant

Former MP for the Wesley constituency, Gloria Shillingford has endorsed Fidel Grant who is now the new candidate for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

Grant was officially launched at a labour party rally held in Wesley on Sunday.

“As your last parliamentary representative, I feel honoured and privileged to endorse him today as our next Parliamentary representative of the Wesley constituency,” Shillingford told DLP supporters at the rally.

According to her, Dominica has come to an important time in history, “and now we have the power to maintain the political landscape of Dominica.”

“I have said to you time and again that what this country needs is strong, bright and reliable leadership to maintain the successful path that we are now moving towards,” Shillingford stated.

She described Grant as a Wesley man, a home–grown man, humble man, a responsible father and family man.

“And for that we know you will represent us effectively,” the former Wesley MP told the new comer.