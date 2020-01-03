Fort young Hotel releases book honoring contributors to hotel’s success

The Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort announced the release of a special edition book featuring 38 individuals who have helped build, nurture and make Fort Young Hotel Dive Resort what it is today. These iconic individuals were acknowledged at the resort’s 30th anniversary soiree.

The 38 honorees acknowledged span decades and were categorized by their contributions to Fort Young Hotel Dive Resort.

“These categories are: the Pioneers – those who had the vision to see and seize the opportunity; the Builders – the ones who had the vision and fortitude to pick up the pieces and make it whole again; the Custodians – those who have given their all during their tenure to ensure the hotel’s success, the Disruptors – the ones who came from a different angle with new energy and helped to re-energise the hotel’s status and direction; the Forters – those who “hold the Fort” day in and day out and work tirelessly to raise the bar 24×7 and, the Patrons Extraordinaire – those who have shown immense commitment and loyalty, “and who we live to serve,” a release from Fort Young Hotel states.

“We wanted to pause and commemorate the vision, hard work and commitment of so many who have contributed to the hotel’s enduring legacy and success over the past 30 years,” Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort’s Chairman, Gregor Nassief, said. “In looking ahead, with all of our exciting plans for the resort, we are continuing to advance the amazing work of those who came before us,” he continued.

Dominicans, guests, and VIPs gathered to celebrate Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort’s milestone anniversary at a soiree at the hotel’s signature restaurant, The Palisades, on December 14. Notable attendees included Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, Mr. Phillip Nassief (the only surviving Builder) and the more than 30 honorees. Guests enjoyed cuisine by Chef Luca Radice, as well as hand-crafted cocktails and wine, and musical entertainment from saxophonist Jussi Paavola.

Meanwhile, Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort has announced that in 2020, the hotel will unveil an enhanced and reimagined resort. This includes new view rooms – The Fort Room Collection – bringing the guest room count to 100; a state-of-the-art fitness centre featuring eco-friendly equipment; new Spa Services and Yoga Deck; Business Center; New Bar and Lounge; 200-seats conference room; 250-seats Sun Deck for weddings and other events; and, three new meeting rooms.

The hotel will also refresh its 40 existing Oceanfront Rooms with upgraded furnishings, bathrooms and amenities. Upon completion, Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort will be a 4-star property.

The 2020 expansion follows on Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort’s recent launch of several property enhancements, including the addition of Jacko’s, a poolside bar; an expanded Boardwalk featuring waterfront shops and Warner’s Bar; a redesigned Palisades Restaurant; and, a relaunched dive operation, Fort Young Dive, which runs daily dives departing directly from the hotel’s shores situated on the waterfront.

Fort Young Hotel Dive Resort is the country’s only downtown hotel, affording guests unmatched proximity to the Nature Island’s vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, exhilarating adventures and some of the island’s most prized attractions, like Trafalgar Falls, Middleham Falls, Freshwater Lake, segments of the Waitukubuli National Trail, and world-renowned diving. Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort offers a luxurious sense of seclusion, fine dining and full-service business and leisure facilities.