Fort Young Hotel to recognize 30 people who have contributed to the company

As part of its 30th Anniversary celebrations, the Fort Young Hotel will recognize thirty most important people who have contributed significantly to the company.

That’s according to Chairman of GEMS Gregor Nassief during a launching ceremony held at the Fort Young Hotel on Monday.

GEMS is an impact-driven Caribbean-based company dedicated to owning, managing and developing world class, sustainable luxury properties and businesses in the hospitality and tourism markets.

During the months of October and November 2019, the hotel will be giving back to the country’s tourism industry through a series of promotions and the launching of new products to both foreigners and locals alike.

From October 1st to November 30th the Fort Young Hotel rooms, all categories will be bookable at a 30 percent discounted rate which goes hand-in-hand with its 30th year.

“As part of the celebrations we have planned, we have a very special night, the 23rd of November where we are going to try our best to identify and select the 30 most important people in Fort Young’s 30 year history and the thank them and to recognize them and to celebrate,” he said.

Nassief continued, “These people will be staff, management, shareholders, partners, clients and persons who have really made the Fort Young what it is and so I am really excited about our plans and also very excited to reveal on that special night who the 30 persons and to celebrate with them and the rest of our team.”

Meantime, General Manager of the Fort Young Hotel, Jose Abreu said thirty years is a sign of quality, consistency meaning that, “we have been doing things consistently right.”

In an advisory issued prior to the news conference, the hotel expressed delight with the progress that had made in renovations thus far given the significant damage which was caused to the establishment due to the passage of Hurricane Maria September 2017.

According to the FYH, its pool and Dive Center are fully operational; the Warner’s Bar and newly renovated Palisades Restaurant are once again operating and complimentary WIFI is available throughout the property and in all our hotel rooms.

However, the spa, gym and Business Centre, according to the advisory, are no longer functional.

The hotel further advises that during the course of the day from approximately 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, there may be construction noises heard as the hotel works on rebuilding the other section of the hotel and management and staff are apologizing for “the inconvenience caused.”